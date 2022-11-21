Read full article on original website
WOWT
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day Mark Jontz turned himself in for traffic violations, he told his daughters he’d see them in a few days. “I never thought that would’ve been the last time I would see my dad. When he walked in to sit out his fines,” said Nicole Bielenberg, one of his daughters.
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
WOWT
Dormitories on former college campus in Blair to be repurposed into apartments for youth aging out of foster care
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Funding has been approved to build apartments on the former Dana College campus in Blair. According to Angels Share Incorporated, funding has been allocated and construction will soon begin on a $17.4 million project to build 61 apartments for youth aging out of foster care. The...
WOWT
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
WOWT
Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly connected to Cari Allen, who has been missing since Nov. 19. According to the arrest warrant issued in Douglas County Court, 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Omaha is wanted for kidnapping and accessory to a felony. The...
WOWT
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
WOWT
Omaha’s Stephen Center serves special Thanksgiving meal for patrons
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Stephen Center helps people who are experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues. Every year the center serves up a Thanksgiving dinner for the men, women and children who make the center home. When Archbishop George Lucas blessed the food at the Stephens Center...
WOWT
Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
WOWT
Omaha Gymnastics center hosts open gym to donate proceedings to local charity
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tumbling, jumping and running is what many kids did at Metro Stars Gymnastics Friday as many Elkhorn parents took an hour off from taking care of their kids during the holidays. “We have found in our own household after Thanksgiving is that generally its really cold...
WOWT
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
KETV.com
Teenager sentenced in Douglas County court for deadly Westroads Mall shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — The teenager charged and found guilty in a 2021 deadly shooting at Westroads Mall was sentenced Monday in Douglas County court. A judge sentenced 17-year-old Mahki Woolridge-Jones to 50-80 years in a Nebraska correctional facility — he will be credited for the 572 days already served.
WOWT
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
WOWT
Omaha fraternity commemorates fallen member with food giveaway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of members from Omega Psi Phi gathered at Tri-Community Church to remember Wadell Craig Robinson by spreading kindness through a Thanksgiving meal. “We had a brother of Omega Psi Phi that was a homicide victim named Wadell Craig Robinson and we do this dinner in honor of him,” Mccroy said.
WOWT
Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
WOWT
Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha. Omaha Police say 34-year-old Victor Paiz-Tercero was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near South 24th and Oak Street Wednesday. Officers responded around 6:58 p.m. Paiz-Tercero was sent to UNMC and later...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party
OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
