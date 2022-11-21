ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly connected to Cari Allen, who has been missing since Nov. 19. According to the arrest warrant issued in Douglas County Court, 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Omaha is wanted for kidnapping and accessory to a felony. The...
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
Omaha’s Stephen Center serves special Thanksgiving meal for patrons

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Stephen Center helps people who are experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues. Every year the center serves up a Thanksgiving dinner for the men, women and children who make the center home. When Archbishop George Lucas blessed the food at the Stephens Center...
Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the shopping season but some people who already purchased online are discovering they bought into a scam. While searching for something to greet guests at a special event, Sandy Bloomingdale came across a website where she bought four nine-foot-high artificial trees at a low price.
News Channel Nebraska

Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident

PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
Omaha fraternity commemorates fallen member with food giveaway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of members from Omega Psi Phi gathered at Tri-Community Church to remember Wadell Craig Robinson by spreading kindness through a Thanksgiving meal. “We had a brother of Omega Psi Phi that was a homicide victim named Wadell Craig Robinson and we do this dinner in honor of him,” Mccroy said.
Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha. Omaha Police say 34-year-old Victor Paiz-Tercero was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near South 24th and Oak Street Wednesday. Officers responded around 6:58 p.m. Paiz-Tercero was sent to UNMC and later...
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party

OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
