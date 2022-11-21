Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting
Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
Police: One dead after Thanksgiving family dispute leads to shooting, wrong-way crash on I-94 in Macomb County
Police said the suspect fired shots at an apartment complex on Meadows near 13 Mile and Masonic around 4 p.m., drove away from the scene and entered eastbound I-94 traveling in the wrong direction.
Detroit News
2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say
A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
police1.com
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
91-year-old woman killed in Thanksgiving morning Southfield house fire
Both the Detroit News and ClickonDetroit report a 91-year-old woman was killed when fire broke out on Lemoor (29,000 block), in the area of Southfield and Evergreen, just after 10:45 a.m.
Detroit News
Police investigating chase that ended in wrong-way crash on I94 in Roseville
Roseville — Police are investigating a crash after a police chase Thursday ended with a driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 94 in Roseville and plowing head on into another car. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile. Police were chasing...
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving Day tragedy after family argument turns violent, ends in deadly crash
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Macomb County family is reeling after a tragedy that started as an argument, escalated to a shooting before ending in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Roseville police said a shooting occurred during a family fight at a townhome Thursday. A person...
KOLD-TV
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Roseville (Roseville, MI)
The Roseville Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. According to the officials, there was a family conflict with possible shots being fired.
Two dead, one critical in wrong-way crash on M-14 in Wayne County
Michigan State Police said the Detroit Regional Communications Center (DCC) received a call around 2:30 a.m. Thanksgiving about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Beck.
fox2detroit.com
Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
Police seek persons of interest in shooting of two 15-year-old boys in Detroit [PHOTOS]
Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate three people who may know something about the shooting of two teenagers in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
fox2detroit.com
Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
The Oakland Press
Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats
Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
fox2detroit.com
No charges against Detroit police who killed Porter Burks
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that charges will not be filed against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. The 20-year-old was armed with a knife and in the middle of a mental health crisis when he began running toward officers and was shot.
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old
A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter.
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting
Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
