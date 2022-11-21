ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

mocoshow.com

The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)

Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Shops at Travilah’ Will Consist of 5,681 SF Retail Establishment and 12,927 SF Daycare Center, If Approved

On December 1, 2022, the site plan for ‘Shops at Travilah’ will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Planning Board. Planning Board staff recommends “approval with conditions” heading into the meeting. The Application proposes to construct a 5,681 SF retail/service establishment and 12,927 SF daycare center (over 30 persons).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Tobacco Hut is Coming to Muddy Branch Square

Tobacco Hut, a store that offers tobacco, vape, CBD, and other products, is coming to 872 Muddy Branch Rd in Muddy Branch Square. It’ll be moving in to the vacant space between Avis and Subway. Tobacco Hut joins the recently opened Jazzercise, and the coming soon Lum Thai and...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

Car drives through front doors of South Riding Starbucks

An unfortunate morning in South Riding, where a driver accidentally drove through the front doors of a local Starbucks coffee shop. The incident happened at the South Riding Town Center. That’s the shopping center at Tall Cedars Parkway and South Riding Boulevard that used to be anchored by a Food...
SOUTH RIDING, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Recreation Will Celebrate Holiday Season with Festivals, Movies Events and Special Events

Montgomery County Recreation is hosting holiday-themed, family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy this winter. From cocoa and crafts to photos with Santa, December events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centers and aquatic facilities across the County. Registration for events can be completed online at ActiveMONTGOMERY.org. Registration for winter programs and activities is also currently underway. Upcoming special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation will include:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Brush Fire Temporarily Stops CSX RR Train Traffic

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a brush fire in the area of 16th Street and Spring Street in Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Three units are on the scene as of ~6:30pm working on hotspots...
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rare Montgomery County test item Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder now on McDonald's menu nationwide

When fast food restaurants try out new menu items, their test markets are usually places like Ohio and Southern California, not Montgomery County, Maryland. Last year, McDonald's tested a Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with two slices of American cheese, Roma tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and "smoky sauce" at several of their restaurants here in the county, including Bethesda (River Road), Rockville and Silver Spring. The burger was apparently well-received, as it has now been added to their menu nationwide for a limited time this month. Joining it is an Oreo Fudge McFlurry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Opening Ceremony At DTSS Ice Skating Rink; Donate a Coat or New Package of Socks and Skate For Free on Tuesday Night, November 22

Though it has been open for a couple weeks, an opening ceremony will take place at Silver Spring Ice Skating at Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring at 6:00pm. The event will include Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Councilmember Will Jawando participating in the opening ceremony that also consists of a coat and sock drive. Anyone who donates a coat or new package of socks will be able to skate for free between 6:30pm and 9pm on Tuesday night, November 22.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Cinnabon/Auntie Anne is Coming to Rio

A new permit is up confirming the impending arrival of an Auntie Anne’s/Cinnabon combination restaurant at 220 Boardwalk Place in Rio, set to take over the location that was recently home to Lilly Magilly’s– the cupcakery is preparing for a move to a new location. The two...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway

There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire at Home Depot Tuesday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at Home Depot in Aspen Hill (14000 Georgia Ave, near Connecticut Ave) at approximately 1:50pm, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire under the loading...
ASPEN HILL, MD

