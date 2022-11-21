Read full article on original website
Betsy Webb, former Bangor Superintendent of Schools, passes away
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Department’s longtime Superintendent of Schools has died. TV5 has learned that Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning. Webb, who was working as a Libra Professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Maine, was previously in charge of Bangor schools for 13 years.
Husson University provides Thanksgiving dinners to those in need
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Surging food costs made it challenging for some Mainers to put a Thanksgiving meal on their table. For the third consecutive year, Husson University made sure Bangor area seniors and others had a hot meal. Husson University’s Dining Services partnered with the Caleb Group and Harbor...
Bangor firefighters “Fill the Boot” for MDA
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor firefighters have a long tradition of raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England. On Friday, their efforts continued with their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser. Bangor’s Professional Firefighters were back out near the Bangor Mall collecting money for kids...
River of Trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The River of trees in Augusta is back for its 6th annual event. this time it is at the Augusta Teen Center. “We had it at the colonial theater for the last 5 years. and it was a great space but now they got seating in there so this space opened up and it’s perfect,” Michael Hall with Augusta Downtown Alliance said.
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
Woodlawn holds 1st annual “Turkey Trot”
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth gathered at the Woodlawn Museum Friday to work off a little bit of Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast. The first annual Woodlawn Turkey Trot offered runners and walkers a one-and-a-half mile course around the trails and lower-front fields of the museum. About two dozen...
33rd Annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Messalonskee High School in Oakland
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - It was the 33rd annual thanksgiving tradition at Messalonskee High School in Oakland. Much like last year, they served approximately 1500 meals Thursday including ones delivered. “We had turkey, we had stuffing, squash, mixed vegetables and then mashed potatoes,” Owen Corrigan said. Corrigan has been...
Penobscot Pioneers make statement with 12-0 debut win
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Merriam Webster defines a “Pioneer” as “a person or group that originates or helps open up a new line of thought, activity or method.”. It’s safe to say the Penobscot Pioneers local co-op girls hockey program are living up to the billing.
3-goal second period gets Men’s Hockey back in the win column
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine took on American International College in a Saturday matinee at the Alfond as the Black Bears looked to snap their five-game losing streak. Maine took the lead just over 8 minutes into the first period with Nolan Renwick’s 3rd goal of the year. Julius...
Lynde Lodge in Hermon hosts 14th annual Thanksgiving meal
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - In Hermon Thursday - folks were eating till their hearts were content. The Lynde Lodge brought back their traditional Thanksgiving meal, free of charge and open to everyone. This was the 14th year for the event. More than 160 meals went out the door in just...
Ellsworth Elks honor beloved Mainer in Thanksgiving tradition
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth sat down to a Thanksgiving meal at the Elk’s Lodge, as the lodge hosted their Community Thanksgiving Dinner. But, this annual event offers more than a good meal. Kaddie Sharpe tell us how one man’s actions, turned into community tradition. It...
Body washed ashore in Searsport
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after they say a body washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport this morning. Police say a group of hikers called around 9:15 to report finding a man’s body. According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, the body is believed to have...
Meet the Four-legged owners of Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - Christmas trees are leaving the field in droves at Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm much to the delight of the owners. But when you talk a walk around the field, you’ll learn very quickly that these aren’t your traditional owners. “Actually,...
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place today at a Goodwill. Police say they were called to the scene of 10 West Concourse at approximately 11:35 this morning. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with a thin build....
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Waterville Friday night left one woman dead and several others injured. Police say they received multiple reports just after 7 p.m. that icy road conditions contributed to multiple crashes in both the north and south bound lanes of I-95 on the Messalonskee bridge.
