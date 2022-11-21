Read full article on original website
Report: EV rules will help Vermont make headway toward 2030 climate targets
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to an Energy Action Network report, Vermont is not on track to meet the first mark of our climate requirements by 2030. But with a suite of new rule changes coming around electric vehicles, the state is projected to make a dent. The rule changes...
Number of female-owned businesses in Vermont growing
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of female-owned businesses is increasing in the Green Mountain State, according to data by the Vermont Commission on Women. Now, one section of Swanton is home to a number of businesses that are mostly owned by women. Meet Darci Benoit, owner of Bees on...
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes to the new cars you can purchase are coming by 2026 thanks to a rule change in Vermont. All that’s left is a filing with the secretary of state and Vermont’s clean car requirements will change. You will start seeing that with cars in the model year 2026.
Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major glass making company in Vermont is celebrating their 15th year anniversary. AO glass in downtown Burlington got their start in 2007. Since then the company has grown, even expanding nationally. On a good day and especially during the holidays, they can see up to...
Vermont retailers hope to bring in big bucks on Small Business Saturday
Businesses brace for holiday shopping season
Gov. Scott wishes Vermonters a happy Thanksgiving
To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals
Welch thankful for outreach programs, volunteers who help Vermonters
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch says he is thankful this holiday season for outreach programs and the people who make them possible. Welch spent part of this week in the Upper Valley delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors. He also stopped by the Upper Valley Haven to help hand out free turkeys and side dishes.
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some holiday shoppers hit the stores on Friday while others enjoyed a different kind of Black Friday shopping-- for their Christmas trees. Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What’s your favorite part of cutting down Christmas trees?. London Morehouse/Massachusetts: The smell of it. Folks visiting Vermont and locals...
Thursday Weathercast
Learning more about sled dogs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People celebrated the start of the winter season at the Echo Center Saturday… by meeting sled dogs!. Hundreds gathered as the center welcomed the October Siberians Sled Dogs for presentations. People there were able to learn about this history of dog sledding and Siberian huskies before heading outside to meet them up-close on the terrace. Presenters say they use the outlet as a way to teach people the lesser known and interesting history of the practice.
Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library
How the Vt. GOP hopes to win back voters after losing ground at Statehouse
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day was a mixed bag for Vermont Republicans. While the popular Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott won a resounding victory, Republicans lost ground at the Statehouse. “We’re seeing less of that trend in Vermont where people vote the person over the party in some of...
Family, food, fires: Why Thanksgiving is top day for cooking fires
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters are standing by since Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for U.S. home cooking fires. That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA. The group says between three and four times as many cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than...
Hot deals this holiday season thanks to pandemic inventory
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Black Friday is the unofficial holiday after Thanksgiving, prompting people to turn their attention to gift-giving. And a financial expert says this season shoppers will find some of the best deals ever. After months of not being able to find what you want on the shelf,...
Start of Jay Peak ski season marks end of chapter in EB-5 scandal
JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Lifts started spinning at Jay Peak on Friday, where the beginning of a new ski season marks the end of a chapter from the EB-5 scandal. Friday marked the first day of skiing and snowboarding at Jay Peak in the Northeast Kingdom, a welcome prospect for thrillseekers I spoke with who say they have been waiting all year.
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
