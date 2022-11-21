ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Number of female-owned businesses in Vermont growing

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of female-owned businesses is increasing in the Green Mountain State, according to data by the Vermont Commission on Women. Now, one section of Swanton is home to a number of businesses that are mostly owned by women. Meet Darci Benoit, owner of Bees on...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major glass making company in Vermont is celebrating their 15th year anniversary. AO glass in downtown Burlington got their start in 2007. Since then the company has grown, even expanding nationally. On a good day and especially during the holidays, they can see up to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Businesses brace for holiday shopping season

Businesses brace for holiday shopping season
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott wishes Vermonters a happy Thanksgiving

Firefighters are standing by since today is the leading day of the year for U.S. home cooking fires. That's according to the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals

To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Welch thankful for outreach programs, volunteers who help Vermonters

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch says he is thankful this holiday season for outreach programs and the people who make them possible. Welch spent part of this week in the Upper Valley delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors. He also stopped by the Upper Valley Haven to help hand out free turkeys and side dishes.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?

What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some holiday shoppers hit the stores on Friday while others enjoyed a different kind of Black Friday shopping-- for their Christmas trees. Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What’s your favorite part of cutting down Christmas trees?. London Morehouse/Massachusetts: The smell of it. Folks visiting Vermont and locals...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

Thursday Weathercast
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Learning more about sled dogs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People celebrated the start of the winter season at the Echo Center Saturday… by meeting sled dogs!. Hundreds gathered as the center welcomed the October Siberians Sled Dogs for presentations. People there were able to learn about this history of dog sledding and Siberian huskies before heading outside to meet them up-close on the terrace. Presenters say they use the outlet as a way to teach people the lesser known and interesting history of the practice.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library

Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Family, food, fires: Why Thanksgiving is top day for cooking fires

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters are standing by since Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for U.S. home cooking fires. That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA. The group says between three and four times as many cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Hot deals this holiday season thanks to pandemic inventory

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Black Friday is the unofficial holiday after Thanksgiving, prompting people to turn their attention to gift-giving. And a financial expert says this season shoppers will find some of the best deals ever. After months of not being able to find what you want on the shelf,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Start of Jay Peak ski season marks end of chapter in EB-5 scandal

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Lifts started spinning at Jay Peak on Friday, where the beginning of a new ski season marks the end of a chapter from the EB-5 scandal. Friday marked the first day of skiing and snowboarding at Jay Peak in the Northeast Kingdom, a welcome prospect for thrillseekers I spoke with who say they have been waiting all year.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
BURLINGTON, VT

