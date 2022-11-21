ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
VERMONT STATE
AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major glass making company in Vermont is celebrating their 15th year anniversary. AO glass in downtown Burlington got their start in 2007. Since then the company has grown, even expanding nationally. On a good day and especially during the holidays, they can see up to...
BURLINGTON, VT
Gov. Scott wishes Vermonters a Happy Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. The governor says the holiday is the time to reflect on all we have and to be grateful for the chance to connect after the last two years. In a statement, Scott, R-Vermont, said: “I hope...
VERMONT STATE
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?

Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library. Updated: 5 hours...
VERMONT STATE
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
Thursday Weathercast

VERMONT STATE
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
BURLINGTON, VT
THANKFULAF

Congressman Peter Welch says he is thankful this holiday season for outreach programs and the people who make them possible. Vermont retailers hope to bring in big bucks on Small Business Saturday. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Black Friday may be the best-known shopping day of the year, but for the...
VERMONT STATE
Learning more about sled dogs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People celebrated the start of the winter season at the Echo Center Saturday… by meeting sled dogs!. Hundreds gathered as the center welcomed the October Siberians Sled Dogs for presentations. People there were able to learn about this history of dog sledding and Siberian huskies before heading outside to meet them up-close on the terrace. Presenters say they use the outlet as a way to teach people the lesser known and interesting history of the practice.
BURLINGTON, VT
Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some holiday shoppers hit the stores on Friday while others enjoyed a different kind of Black Friday shopping-- for their Christmas trees. Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What’s your favorite part of cutting down Christmas trees?. London Morehouse/Massachusetts: The smell of it. Folks visiting Vermont and locals...
ESSEX, VT
Businesses brace for holiday shopping season - clipped version

VERMONT STATE
FIS World Cup returns to Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best women’s ski racers in the world are back in Killington for the sixth edition of the Heroic Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the pack in giant slalom and slalom races Saturday and Sunday at the Beast. Shiffrin has very much made this...
KILLINGTON, VT

