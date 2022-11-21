Read full article on original website
Report: EV rules will help Vermont make headway toward 2030 climate targets
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to an Energy Action Network report, Vermont is not on track to meet the first mark of our climate requirements by 2030. But with a suite of new rule changes coming around electric vehicles, the state is projected to make a dent. The rule changes...
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major glass making company in Vermont is celebrating their 15th year anniversary. AO glass in downtown Burlington got their start in 2007. Since then the company has grown, even expanding nationally. On a good day and especially during the holidays, they can see up to...
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes to the new cars you can purchase are coming by 2026 thanks to a rule change in Vermont. All that’s left is a filing with the secretary of state and Vermont’s clean car requirements will change. You will start seeing that with cars in the model year 2026.
Vermont retailers hope to bring in big bucks on Small Business Saturday
Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library.
Gov. Scott wishes Vermonters a Happy Thanksgiving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. The governor says the holiday is the time to reflect on all we have and to be grateful for the chance to connect after the last two years. In a statement, Scott, R-Vermont, said: “I hope...
Welch thankful for outreach programs, volunteers who help Vermonters
Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library.
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library.
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
Thursday Weathercast
Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library.
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
THANKFULAF
Congressman Peter Welch says he is thankful this holiday season for outreach programs and the people who make them possible. Vermont retailers hope to bring in big bucks on Small Business Saturday.
Learning more about sled dogs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People celebrated the start of the winter season at the Echo Center Saturday… by meeting sled dogs!. Hundreds gathered as the center welcomed the October Siberians Sled Dogs for presentations. People there were able to learn about this history of dog sledding and Siberian huskies before heading outside to meet them up-close on the terrace. Presenters say they use the outlet as a way to teach people the lesser known and interesting history of the practice.
Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some holiday shoppers hit the stores on Friday while others enjoyed a different kind of Black Friday shopping-- for their Christmas trees. Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What’s your favorite part of cutting down Christmas trees?. London Morehouse/Massachusetts: The smell of it. Folks visiting Vermont and locals...
How the Vt. GOP hopes to win back voters after losing ground at Statehouse
Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library.
Businesses brace for holiday shopping season - clipped version
Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Walk shines a spotlight on history of Rock Point land - clipped version. Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic - clipped version. How first responders working the holiday still enjoy a family meal - clipped version.
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hundreds of tiny tots with their eyes all aglow gathered on Church Street on Friday night for the annual lighting of the tree. The massive Colorado blue spruce that was donated to the city has roughly 100,000 lights on it. The tree this year comes from a...
Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Walk shines a spotlight on history of Rock Point land - clipped version
Vermont's governor Phil Scott wishes everyone a happy holiday. Firefighters are standing by since today is the leading day of the year for U.S. home cooking fires. That's according to the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA.
FIS World Cup returns to Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best women’s ski racers in the world are back in Killington for the sixth edition of the Heroic Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the pack in giant slalom and slalom races Saturday and Sunday at the Beast. Shiffrin has very much made this...
