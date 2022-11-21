ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting – live: Video shows Anderson Lee Aldrich and mother in airport clash as bond denied

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich wanted to be the “next mass killer” and go out “in a blaze”, according to past arrest records.Aldrich, who allegedly identifies as nonbinary, is now facing preliminary charges including five counts of murder along with five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury following a mass shooting inside LGBT+ nightclub Club Q. The suspect will remain jailed without bond.Booking photos reveal several bruises and other apparent wounds to the suspect’s face and neck.One year before the the massacre, Aldrich was arrested for making an alleged bomb threat. No charges were...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Colorado shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich released from hospital and transferred to jail

The man suspected of murdering five people at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has been released from hospital and transferred to jail, according to reports.Reuters said on Tuesday that Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, had been discharged from a hospital where he was in police custody on suspicion of murder and "bias crimes".A tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that the suspect had been transferred to jail under the custody of the local county sheriff’s department.Police have named Mr Aldrich as the man who walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night and began...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People are on Death Row in California

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Arizona death-row prisoner makes last-minute claim to court

An Arizona prisoner scheduled to be executed Wednesday in the 1980 killings of two people asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that a survivor had failed to identify him in a photo lineup.Lawyers for Murray Hooper, who was convicted of killing William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, say the existence of the photo lineup wasn't disclosed until this month. A prosecutor told the state’s clemency board that Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, who survived being shot in the head, had been unable to identify Hooper as the attacker when she...
ARIZONA STATE
People

Man Dead in Missouri Murder-Suicide Is Also Responsible For the Deaths of 2 Kansas City Medical Researchers

Authorities have confirmed that Kevin Moore, 42, killed Camila Behrensen, 24, Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, and Misty Brockman, 40, in two separate events before taking his own life The deaths of two research scientists who were found killed on Oct. 1 in their Kansas City, Mo., apartment have been solved after authorities confirmed a man who perpetrated a murder-suicide on Oct. 16 was responsible for their deaths. Kevin Ray Moore, 42, killed 40-year-old Misty Brockman, then turned the gun on himself on Oct. 16 in a murder-suicide. Now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TODAY.com

Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says

A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
The Independent

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber

An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.Attorneys for Murray Hooper said Wednesday that he declined to pick a method of execution when corrections officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber. Lethal injection is Arizona’s default execution method when condemned prisoners refuse to make...
ARIZONA STATE

