The man suspected of murdering five people at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has been released from hospital and transferred to jail, according to reports.Reuters said on Tuesday that Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, had been discharged from a hospital where he was in police custody on suspicion of murder and "bias crimes".A tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that the suspect had been transferred to jail under the custody of the local county sheriff’s department.Police have named Mr Aldrich as the man who walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night and began...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO