This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Wisconsin

Photo: Getty Images

Tis the season for consuming a lot of pie with no regret. Just because it is Thanksgiving does not mean that you have to be partial to pumpkin. Though key-lime, apple, cherry, and coconut-creme pie may not be your favorite during this time of year, many restaurants serve these dishes year-round. One restaurant in particular is known for serving the best pie in the entire state , and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table , the best pie in all of Wisconsin can be found at The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Tasting Table recommended trying the famous Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pie in the entire state :

"The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago is a bakery, deli, and market that took a classic favorite and turned it into something extraordinary. This is the home of the famous Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag. The bag helps ensure that the apples get that perfectly cooked feel — and could potentially make for the best apple pie out there. The apples are tender in the golden brown crust, so these brown bags may just be magic. If you can't get to the market, order online through Gold Belly."

