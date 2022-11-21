ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

aldailynews.com

The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe

Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UAB announces bowl game destination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Saturday’s 37-27 win over LA Tech, UAB improves to 6-6 on the season and is bowl eligible. The Blazers’ didn’t have to wait long to find out where they will be playing during bowl season. UAB (6-6, 4-4) will travel to Nassau,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

A recipe for cancer, new clinical trial comes to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tomorrow morning, families all over will work to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to remember, but Faeth Therapeutics hopes to find a recipe just right for taking down cancer. CEO of the company, Anand Parikh tells CBS42 their company was built to be the first of its kind in history, developing what […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

1 dead in shooting in southwest Birmingham neighborhood

A Saturday-night shooting in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood left one person dead. Birmingham police were called just after 6:35 p.m. to the 2800 block of 29th Street S.W. on a report of a male shot. The victim was found outside and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene by...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

One killed after reported shooting in Birmingham Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday evening. The police department said officers were called to the 2800 block of 29th Street Southwest just before 7 p.m. A Birmingham 911 dispatcher said officers were investigating a person shot at that location. We're awaiting more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

”[She] Was Special on a Whole Other Level…Something I Never Had Before’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
PELL CITY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Overtime goal sends Alabama to College Cup

On a day where plenty of people had their eyes on the World Cup, it was a soccer game in Tuscaloosa where history was being made. The top-seeded Alabama women's soccer team continued its record-setting season with another victory, taking down Duke 3-2 and securing the program's first ever trip to the College Cup as one of the final four teams competing for the national championship.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

