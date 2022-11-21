Read full article on original website
aldailynews.com
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wbrc.com
UAB announces bowl game destination
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Saturday’s 37-27 win over LA Tech, UAB improves to 6-6 on the season and is bowl eligible. The Blazers’ didn’t have to wait long to find out where they will be playing during bowl season. UAB (6-6, 4-4) will travel to Nassau,...
birminghamtimes.com
11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
A recipe for cancer, new clinical trial comes to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tomorrow morning, families all over will work to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to remember, but Faeth Therapeutics hopes to find a recipe just right for taking down cancer. CEO of the company, Anand Parikh tells CBS42 their company was built to be the first of its kind in history, developing what […]
WSFA
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
wvtm13.com
Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
1 dead in shooting in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A Saturday-night shooting in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood left one person dead. Birmingham police were called just after 6:35 p.m. to the 2800 block of 29th Street S.W. on a report of a male shot. The victim was found outside and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene by...
wvtm13.com
One killed after reported shooting in Birmingham Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday evening. The police department said officers were called to the 2800 block of 29th Street Southwest just before 7 p.m. A Birmingham 911 dispatcher said officers were investigating a person shot at that location. We're awaiting more...
wvtm13.com
Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
birminghamtimes.com
”[She] Was Special on a Whole Other Level…Something I Never Had Before’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
ABC 33/40 News
Overtime goal sends Alabama to College Cup
On a day where plenty of people had their eyes on the World Cup, it was a soccer game in Tuscaloosa where history was being made. The top-seeded Alabama women's soccer team continued its record-setting season with another victory, taking down Duke 3-2 and securing the program's first ever trip to the College Cup as one of the final four teams competing for the national championship.
