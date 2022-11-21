Jets' defenders express faith in Zach Wilson after Week 11 loss

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sent waves through the football landscape with his post-game comments that included him seemingly not taking full responsibility for the results from Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, including saying he doesn’t feel he let his defense down.

On Monday, perhaps with time for everybody to cool down, a number of Jets’ defenders spoke to the media and were asked their thoughts on Wilson. Not surprisingly, they all expressed confidence in their quarterback, whether they were scripted or not.

“We all have faith in Zach,” said Quinnen Williams, who recorded his team-leading eighth sack of the season. “We all love Zach and we’re going to stick by him hell or high water.”

“We have all the confidence in the world in Zach Wilson,” added Carl Lawson, who also had a sack of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones Sunday, bringing his total his five.

Of course, they were also asked about Wilson’s comments after the game and neither defender seemed to give a direct answer and look ready to just move on and prepare for the Bears.

“When I read it I was thinking like, man, how do we go about getting better as a team,” said Lawson, adding that Mondays are about improving as a team. “I think we all gotta show accountability for everything. If they don’t score, we win. I know Zach feels like he has to go out there and work get better.”

Williams also went to bat again for Wilson. “Not really,” Williams said when asked if Wilson spoke to the team about his comments. “But it’s not anything he has to do. We know he’s a great person.”

Williams and Lawson seem to be taking the high road after what they called a “gut-punching” way to lose in Week 11. However, if this stretch continues on offense, we’ll see how much confidence the defense will truly have in their quarterback.