AHSAA playoffs coming to an end as championship play begins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The AHSAA playoffs are nearing the end as the season comes to a close. In 7A, the Thompson Warriors (10-3) will face the Auburn Tigers (12-1) in the state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30. In 6A, Mountain Brook (12-2) will take on Muscle Shoals (11-1) for a spot […]
Hartselle Enquirer
Tigers’ season comes to a close with loss to Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK – The Hartselle Tigers’ 2022 season came to a close with a 49-30 loss on the road at Mountain Brook this past Friday. The Tigers’ magical run ends with a 12-1 record that will remain in the memory of Hartselle football fans for years to come.
thearabtribune.com
High school football: Knights fall in 5A playoffs in a game for the ages
There were hugs and tears and cheers at a classic high school football game last Friday night at Pleasant Grove. And every hug and tear and cheer was well-deserved, on both sides. Arab and Pleasant Grove went to war – figuratively, of course – in a 5A playoff game that...
Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coosa Christian School football team will have a game with Pickens County High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Birmingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with Ramsay High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
Jordan “Jelly” Walker and Eric Gaines lead UAB past Georgia for Sunshine Slam title
The frontcourt for the UAB basketball team got the job done in the opening game of its Thanksgiving week tournament and the backcourt finished off the expedition by raising a trophy for the first time since the C-USA tournament last season. The Blazers trailed for less than a minute in...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says ‘hell yes’ to coaching Alabama in Iron Bowl after missing 2020 game with COVID-19
Nick Saban missed only one game in his illustrious coaching career. In 2020, college football had a COVID-shortened season. The University of Alabama won a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship that year, but the players did not have Coach Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 and watched the matchup from home. Steve Sarkisian, the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, acted as head coach in Saban’s place. Alabama dominated the Tigers, 42-13. He enjoyed watching the game from a different spot; however, the 71-year-old is excited to return to the field to coach this time. On Wednesday, he told reporters about his excitement.
jerryratcliffe.com
Alabama prep receiver Thomas decommits from Virginia’s recruiting class
Virginia football is down to 12 commitments for the recruiting class of 2023 after Wednesday’s decommitment by Amare Thomas, a wide receiver from Pinson, Ala. Thomas, who committed to Virginia over Penn State, Coastal Carolina and Jackson State in June, announced his decision to back out of his UVA commitment on his Twitter account. He was the only wide receiver commit of the Cavaliers’ current 12-man class.
wvtm13.com
Alabama practice official Eddie Conyers keeps on tickin'
Ninety-four-year-old Eddie Conyers has been a University of Alabama football practice official for 62 years, he's been married for 73 years and he's not slowing down. Eddie also happens to be one of the funniest men around. How did Eddie land the job 62 years ago? What's the secret to...
wvtm13.com
Rain likely across central Alabama the end of the week and weekend
The cold spell comes to an end, and a rainy, stormy weather pattern sets in for the days ahead. Check the video forecast for the latest. Monday morning’s low temperatures in the 10s and 20s marked the cold spell’s final freeze in Birmingham: five-straight nights of subfreezing temperatures in November for the first time since 1995.
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
wvtm13.com
100 Thanksgiving meals given away in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — V 94.9 worked with City Auto Sales of Hueytown to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals Tuesday. Many going through the line to receive a meal told WVTM 13 this is helpful as inflation is causing a Thanksgiving meal to be more expensive than ever. V 94.9...
Kenny Chesney books two Alabama shows for 2023: How to get tickets
Country superstar Kenny Chesney will return to Alabama in 2023, with tickets for two shows going on sale Friday, Dec. 2. According to information on Chesney’s website, he’ll play Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center on Wednesday, April 12. The general public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 via Ticketmaster. A series of presales starts as early as Nov. 23, including an American Express presale, premium and basic No Shoes Nation presales and an AEG presale.
allaccess.com
K.Samone To Middays AT WBHJ (95.7 Jamz)/Birmingham
URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA "ON THE PHONE WITH K.SAMONE" host and Digital Content Curator K.SAMONE has joined SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WBHJ (95.7 JAMZ)/BIRMINGHAM for middays. SAMONE succeeds former PD/midday personality NUYORK (JUS NIK), who is now doing afternoons at MEDIACO R&B WBLS/NEW YORK (NET NEWS 8/5). K.SAMONE...
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
ABC 33/40 News
Missing 17-year-old Vestavia Hills boy located
Update: The 17-year-old has been found safe. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa has been missing since November 13, 2022. Costa is 6' tall and weighs 210 pounds. His family is offering a cash reward for information that brings...
wbrc.com
Overturned vehicle on I-65 northbound in Hoover
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says there is an overturned vehicle on I-65 NB at exit 247 in Hoover. The wreck happened around 4:39 p.m. Lanes on the right are closed at this time. ALDOT asks drivers to use caution when driving through the area and...
