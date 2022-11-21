Read full article on original website
D-Central Strategy Venture Announces New Global CEO to Disrupt the Traditional Agency Model by Enabling Decentralized Talent
SINGAPORE - November 27, 2022 - (Newswire.com) D-Central today announced its new CEO and Co-Founder, marketing communications veteran Dominique Rose Van-Winther, who will drive expansion of the firm, disrupting traditional agency models and enabling a new generation of globally distributed talent to reach greater wealth and success. "I'm proud to...
The landscape lighting pioneer LeonLite Launches Their Official Website
LeonLite one of the leading landscape lighting providers based in the USA recently launched its official website. For more than 20 years, LEONLITE, a brand of TORCHSTAR, has led the way in landscape lighting, notably in the area of online shopping. When they talk to homeowners, they have identified that the homeowners see landscape lighting as an investment in their home's aesthetic appeal, security, and entertainment. The landscape lighting industry has been the source of their most recent growth, as they value the company's innovative products, warranties, and high-quality design, engineering, and testing standards as well as the assistance of LeonLite.
Cameron Jacox Joins Dawn Health, the Leading Insomnia Digital Health Clinic, as Strategic Advisor
Addition of Digital Health Growth Leader Supports Company's Rapid Growth. Dawn Health, the leading virtual Insomnia clinic, welcomes Cameron Jacox as Strategic Growth Advisor. As an addition to Dawn’s executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shivkumar, Jacox brings his experience scaling digital health startups’ patient enrollment and reimbursement as the company continues to grow to meet market demand for insomnia and sleep therapy.
CD Genomics Expands Its Sequencing Portfolio with the Launch of Whole Exome Sequencing
New York, USA - November 25, 2022 - CD Genomics is a world-leading genomics services company that continues to innovate in sequencing solutions for the genomics industry, covering genotyping, library construction, bioinformatics, microarrays, mutagenesis analysis, and more. CD Genomics is pleased to offer whole exome sequencing services, which can help scientists discover disease-related mutation sites more accurately.
Legal Issues with Starting a Business: When professional legal advice can serve venture startups best
Given the existing economic and geo-political environment, starting a new business venture is challenging enough! But its outcome is also the product of team work – not one that’s prone to success if tackled by a single individual. Because of the myriad aspects of corporate law, including structure, registration, shareholder and partner’s rights and obligations, and patents and intellectual property, success depends on multiple experts working together. However, if there’s one professional who plays an outsized role on the team, it’s your startup business lawyer. This post explains the legal issues with starting a business, and underscores why having the right advice at startup matters.
Author’s new book “Journey To The Heartland” receives a warm literary welcome
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - LGBTQ book "Journey To The Heartland" by Xiaolong Huang, Vanessa Curtis, Danielle Anderson, Donald Weise, Andy Bridge, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B637V5ZV. Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the...
CD ComputaBio Introduces PyMOL Software for Bioinformatics Analysis
New York, USA - November 25, 2022 - CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider in New York, is committed to assisting research and trials, as well as providing access to the latest software, technologies, and expertise with competitive prices and fast turnarounds for researchers. The company has announced the introduction of the PyMOL software, a powerful utility for studying proteins, DNA, and other biological molecules, to support bioinformatics analysis and drug design research.
Tianda Pharma Announces 2022/23 Interim Results
HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Tianda Pharma" or "the Group"; stock code: 0455.HK) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 ("the Period"). During the Period, the Group adopted proactive marketing strategy and improved its results notably. Its revenue increased by 5.6% to approximately HK$250 million. Gross profit rose by 10.2% to approximately HK$120 million and profit before taxation, depreciation and amortization turned around from loss of HK$6.9 million in the same period last year to profit of HK$2.3 million for the period.
