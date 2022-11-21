Read full article on original website
Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series - Q4 2022 Update: Annual Growth of 7.9% Expected Through 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value , Q4 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the publisher,...
Aadhav Group Is All Set To Launch Its 3 New Branches In The Upcoming Year While Providing Employment Opportunities And Software Development Service Solutions For Innovators
The company aims to start with its three new branches in 2023, offering high-end software development services and employment opportunities across the states of India. Founded in 1999, Aadhav Group combines proven methodologies, business domain knowledge, and technology expertise to deliver software development and IT services. The company has gained a reputation and credibility for offering high-end services for many years. Aadhav Group is delighted to start its three new branches in Pune, New Delhi, and Chennai.
Equinox Technology LLC Launched a New Business Venture
In September 2022, Equinox Technology announced a new business venture called Enigwatch. Equinox Technology LLC, owned and operated by Laurent Putra, is currently operating three different businesses: Sohnne Inc., Koizuma, and Art Digest. The company is starting to produce innovative, high-quality watch winders and luxury vaults for discerning watch collectors.
MARIO L. HERMAN Offers Reliable Advisory Services on Franchise Matters
MARIO L. HERMAN is a respected franchise attorney with years of experience and extensive knowledge gained by advising clients through every aspect of franchise law compliance. So far, he has more than 33 years of experience representing franchisees in the U.S. and abroad. He has assisted many franchisees in various industries, such as restaurants, the printing industry, hotels, domestic services, and many other businesses. Typically, his services include advising and assisting clients in all legal aspects of structuring, operating, and growing their franchise systems in compliance with U.S. and international franchise registration and disclosure laws.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (“Diamond Estates” or “the Company”) (DWS-TSX Venture) today announced its financial results of position for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q2 2023 and "YTD 2023" respectively). Q2 2022 Summary:. Revenue for Q2 2023 of $9.2 million,...
Tianda Pharma Announces 2022/23 Interim Results
HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Tianda Pharma" or "the Group"; stock code: 0455.HK) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 ("the Period"). During the Period, the Group adopted proactive marketing strategy and improved its results notably. Its revenue increased by 5.6% to approximately HK$250 million. Gross profit rose by 10.2% to approximately HK$120 million and profit before taxation, depreciation and amortization turned around from loss of HK$6.9 million in the same period last year to profit of HK$2.3 million for the period.
Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast 2022-2028 : Global Market Cap Is to Reach US$ 9.154 Bn with a CAGR of 23.2% by 2028
The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Asetek, Rittal, Vertiv, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies More. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2022:. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling...
OTT Pay Powers Canadian Merchants with a Comeback of Global Shopping Carnival
TORONTO — OTT Pay, a leading Canada-based FinTech payment service provider, is fostering its partnership with Canadian merchants to create more excitement for this year’s holiday shopping season. As the world recovers from the pandemic, holiday shoppers are gearing up for celebrations. OTT Pay, in partnership with a...
Global EPA+DHA Omega-3 Finished Products Report: Data for 2020 and 2021 with Forecasts Through 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global EPA+DHA Omega-3 Finished Products Report - Data for 2020 and 2021 with forecasts through 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The EPA and DHA omega-3 finished product market size reached US$47 billion in 2021. Growth remains strongest in developing markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, leading the global EPA and DHA consumer product market to a projected annual growth rate of 3.2% for 2022-2023.
BesTaxCA Offers Tailor-Made Bookkeeping Services in Dubai
BesTaxCA is a leading tax management consultant in Dubai that provides its services to commercial clients. BestaxCA is a recognised business that protects your earnings by operating honestly and in compliance with all applicable regulations. Your current business position is examined by a certified wealth management advisor, who also provides you with regular updates on your progress.
Roland Partners with Roland Lifestyle and Ageless Galaxy for an Exclusive Clothing Collection
Following a series of creative workshops held by Ageless Galaxy in Jakarta, Roland, Roland Lifestyle and Ageless Galaxy are launching the first-ever collaboration between the brands. Roland, the world’s most iconic electronic musical instrument brand, is partnering with Roland Lifestyle to release a limited apparel collaboration through Ageless Galaxy (AGLXY)....
As China’s Chip industry advances, Europe’s big Three are panicking – Fast Turn Chip
Europe is one of the highly developed regions in the global semiconductor industry, which has a strong semiconductor heritage. In the past decades, Europe has experienced a lot of integration, merger, reorganization, bankruptcy, etc. Up to now, the semiconductor industry in Europe is mostly concentrated in the hands of the three giants Infineon, stmicroelectronics and NXP. To become the European semiconductor industry in parallel with the troika. From history to the future, Europe has a very important role in the global integrated circuit industry.
Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This market report provides in-depth coverage of the Polyurethane Chemical and Products market within the major end-use sector in the Americas. The report presents market data according to individual PU product...
Worldwide Citric Acid Industry to 2027 - Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, RZBC and Weifang Ensign Industry Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Citric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global citric acid market reached a volume of 2.7 million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 3.2 million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027.
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Digital Payments Market Size & Revenue, Development Strategies, Business Risk Factors Analysis, Industry Key Players Overview, and Segmentation Forecasts to 2028
The Digital Payments Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Aurus Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., WEX Inc., Total System Services Inc., Paysafe Holdings U.K. Limited, Global Payments Inc. & More. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Digital Payments Market Scope & Overview 2022:. An electronic transaction, also called a...
CIBC Launches 5 New CDRs (“Canadian Depositary Receipts”) on the NEO Exchange
Expanded CDR lineup makes global investing easier than ever for Canadian investors – 35 CDRs now available. NEO is proud to welcome CIBC back to the NEO Exchange with a suite of five new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”) to expand their existing lineup to 35 global companies.
The Stork Nest Provides Stylish Baby Nappy Bags in Australia
The Stork Nest offers an extensive range of baby products in Australia. With them, one can get the very best products from leading brands such as Jellycat, Skip Hop, Ergobaby, Haakaa, Shnuggle, and many more brand names. The company takes immense pride in having a team of dedicated and professional baby gurus who know exactly what clever kids and smart parents are after. Thus, one can be sure of purchasing exceptional products that meet their needs and requirements.
Getting Transit Visa for India is made simpler with India Visa Online
India Visa Online is a platform that allows travelers from Oman and Japan to get Transit Visa for India. The Indian government has implemented electronic travel authorization, or e-Visa for India, which allows visitors from 180 countries to enter the country without having their passports physically stamped. Since 2014, travelers...
