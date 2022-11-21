Read full article on original website
BTC-e Spreads 10,000 Mt. Gox BTC Across Exchanges and Wallets
BTC-e, the exchange that received much of the stolen Mt. Gox bitcoin, has moved 10,000 of them. The haul was sent to exchanges and personal wallets. BTC-e was shut down in 2017 but retained a large amount of Mt. Gox bitcoin. BTC-e, the exchange that received a large amount of...
What was Bitcoin Classic?
Bitcoin Classic was one of three Bitcoin forks launched during the block size war. The fork came between Bitcoin XT and Bitcoin Unlimited and presaged Bitcoin Cash. Bitcoin Classic temporarily overtook Bitcoin Core when it launched, but its success didn’t last. Bitcoin Classic is a name that will, if...
Bitcoin Miners Running Out of Time
Bitcoin mining companies are taking steps to mitigate their losses. Iris Energy unplugged a large number of machines in order to help pay off $107.8 million in defaulted loans. Core Scientific revealed that a Q3 loss of $434 million, taking its losses to $1.7 billion for the year. Two mining...
Genesis Hires Restructuring Adviser
Crypto giant Genesis has hired a restructuring adviser after it warned it could go bankrupt without further funding. Genesis has been impacted by Three Arrows Capital, the FTX collapse and more. Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert has said the company will emerge “stronger” after restructuring. Troubled crypto...
Quix and Stratos Exchanges to Redirect to OpenSea
The leading NFT marketplace on Optimism and Arbitrum are winding down operations. Quix and Stratos will redirect their trading activities to OpenSea. The platforms source code will be made available for use by the public from January 2023. Quix, the leading NFT marketplace on Optimism, has revealed that it intends...
