Corning, NY

Street closures announced for Corning Parade of Lights

By Carl Aldinger
 5 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Holiday preparations are in full swing across the Southern Tier, and the Crystal City is gearing up for its annual Parade of Lights.

Corning’s Gaffer District announced that several streets downtown will be closed for the Parade of Lights on Nov. 26. The parade will feature floats, moving displays, marching bands, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more

The south side of Bridge Street near Wegmans and five blocks of Market St. will be closed to traffic. Other streets will be closed at various times:

The following streets will be closed between 5:15 pm and 8:00 pm:

  • Westbound on Denison Pkwy @ Bridge St. (No right turn)- 5:15 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Eastbound on Denison Pkwy @ Bridge St. (No left turn)- 5:15 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Westbound on Tioga Ave @ Cedar St. (No left turn)- 5:45 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Eastbound on Denison Pkwy @ Cedar St. (No left turn)- 5:45 pm to 8:00 pm
  • Cedar St (Tioga St. to Burmese Ln.)- 5:50 pm to 8:00 pm

The following streets will be closed from 6:00 pm to 11:30 pm:

  • W. Market St. (S. Bridge to Chestnut)
  • W. Market St. (Chestnut to Walnut)
  • W. Market St. (Walnut to Pine)
  • E. Market St. (Pine to Cedar)
  • E. Market St. (Cedar to Wall)
  • Tarantelli Ln. (Aurene to W. Market)
  • Chestnut St. (Aurene to Burmese)
  • Walnut St. (Aurene to Burmese)
  • Pine St. (Market to Burmese)
  • Wall St. (Tioga to Burmese)

S. Bridge St. from the north entrance of Wegmans to Denison Pkwy will be closed from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

