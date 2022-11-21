It seems like just yesterday murder mystery Knives Out made its debut as the tongue-in-cheek whodunit of the 21st century. We called it "...an exhilarating mix of comedy and thriller, as well as a deeply satisfying murder-mystery" in our Knives Out review. It was a huge success for Lionsgate, earning nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office. After its release in November 2019, we have been anticipating the sequel's release from director-writer, Rian Johnson. Now, three years later, it's finally time to crack the next case!

