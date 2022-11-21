Child rape suspect arrested in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fugitive out of Pennslyvania was arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Santa Rosa Beach, officials said Monday.

Elvin Diaz-Figueroa, 38, has felony warrants out of Ambridge Borough Police Department on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12, officials wrote in a news release.

He was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail where he will await extradition back to Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

