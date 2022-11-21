ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Child rape suspect arrested in Walton County

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfeYa_0jJ6wkO800

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fugitive out of Pennslyvania was arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Santa Rosa Beach, officials said Monday.

Elvin Diaz-Figueroa, 38, has felony warrants out of Ambridge Borough Police Department on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12, officials wrote in a news release.

He was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail where he will await extradition back to Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven police arrest teen in connection to store robbery

Update (12:15 a.m. 11/24/2022) – Lynn Haven Police have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday morning’s attempted robbery a Shell Station in the 2500 block of S. Highway 77. Police say 17-year-old Kadarrien Sheffield was identified as a person of interest after members of the public contacted them after seeing after seeing the surveillance […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

LaGregory Grigges convicted of first-degree murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A two-day murder trial wrapped up in Bay County this afternoon. 25-year-old LaGregory Grigges was accused of shooting and killing 55-year-old Eric Thomas. After two hours of deliberation, jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder. Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said on Dec. 7, 2019, Grigges and his cousin Willie Whitsett broke […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Finch and Anderson argue they were ‘whistleblowers’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are once again arguing that they are victims of corrupt investigators, negligent and vindictive prosecutors, and a criminal mastermind who set them up because they exposed his corruption. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the city’s former mayor, […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

SWFD warns patients about cyber attack incident

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District is dealing with a ransomware incident that happened back in May. During the cyber attack, someone hacked their computer network and then attempted to blackmail the agency. They are taking extra precautions to hopefully protect their patient’s information. On Memorial Day, SWFD learned that […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Florida Highway Patrol offers Thanksgiving travel tips

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thanksgiving is a holiday many families come together to celebrate, but for those who have to travel to join their loved ones, the journey can be hazardous if you’re not careful. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol said Thanksgiving holiday traffic is some of the busiest of the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City facility still waiting to be repaired from Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Massalina Complex includes several city-owned and operated workspaces. The Maintenance Complex has several buildings, some of which have been renovated since Hurricane Michael. But, the Equipment Maintenance Facility is still in the waiting process for upgrades. “This is a facility that repairs and maintains our fleet for our solid waste, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Construction woes in new Lynn Haven neighborhood

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are frustrated with their new neighborhood. They say the Plantation at College Point development has been left unfinished. Olivia Dobbs moved to Bay County with her husband in February. As a military family with a new baby, she said moving into a brand new house in […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Pioneer Settlement showed the Panhandle how to make sugarcane syrup

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)–The Pioneer Settlement opened its doors Saturday, to let community members watch how they turn sugarcane into ‘Papa’s Best Cane Syrup.’ Owners said Pioneers were the first to make syrup from sugarcane and Pioneer Settlement founder Williard Smith said, he wants to keep the tradition alive. “This is the type of thing that the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Walton County commissioners approve rezoning request

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hammock Bay Residents in Walton County were vocal during Tuesday’s commission meeting. They opposed a rezoning request. Developers are hoping to build affordable housing in the area. For three generations, Linda Patterson said her family has owned property in Walton County. On Tuesday, Patterson asked commissioners to approve her […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Schooners hosts Christmas Party and Toy Drive for Salvage Santa

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Schooners hosted their Last Local’s Christmas Party and Toy Drive on the beach Friday afternoon. The Christmas event featured a Christmas village on the beach. The festivities continued after sunset with a bonfire on the beach, s’mores, live music and chances for kids to visit with Santa. All of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Deer Point Lake annual drawdown begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The drawdown at Deer Point Lake is underway. It’s a process to clear overgrown vegetation in the water. Currently, 28.4 million gallons of water are flowing into the lake daily, and 27.5 million gallons flowing out. Draining the lake yearly is designed to help the aquatic vegetation and wildlife living […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PC residents light Christmas tree at Oaks by the Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City got a little bit brighter Friday night. St. Andrews residents flipped the switch on the Christmas tree at Oaks By The Park. For more than two decades St. Andrews residents have lit their Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season. On  Friday the Ukulele Orchestra of St. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy