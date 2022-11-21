Read full article on original website
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
I-295 lane closures planned in Falmouth for bridge replacements
FALMOUTH, Maine — Lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 295 in Falmouth while the Maine Department of Transportation replaces the bridges that carry Bucknam Road and Johnson Road over the highway. The existing bridges date back to the creation of the interstate. They were built in 1960 and are...
newscentermaine.com
Biddeford parking garage isn't meeting expectations
BIDDEFORD, Maine — In July of last year, a new parking garage opened in downtown Biddeford. Advocates for the garage argued at the time the structure was necessary if the city wanted to continue to grow. But, more than a year later, the Pearl Street Parking Garage isn’t meeting expectations.
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
wabi.tv
Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash
BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
Buxton Maine Man Killed in a Freak Virginia Traffic Crash
A Buxton, Maine man is dead and his passenger is hospitalized after a freak crash with a tractor-trailer in Virginia. Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine died Saturday in a crash on I-81 in Augusta County, Virginia. WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia reports the crash happened just after 6:00 in the morning, at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Fanning was a passenger in a Toyota Tacoma, being driven by his wife, Cynthia L. Fanning, 58, also of Buxton.
cbs19news
Maine man killed in weekend crash at 81, 64 interchange
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maine was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Police say a 2016 Mack tractor trailer was heading west on...
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police identify Maine man in Interstate 81-Interstate 64 fatality
A Maine couple heading north on I-81 on Saturday got caught up in an accident involving a tractor-trailer falling off a bridge, leading to one of the couple dying. Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene of the 6:17 a.m. accident. According to Virginia State Police,...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
thewindhameagle.com
Before the memory fades: Windham’s smallest Biggest Buck of 1957
This story comes to us from a trusted eyewitness to an event that occurred 65 years ago this month at the height of Maine’s deer hunting season, November 1957. It seems a local resident, well-known to all around Windham as a good guy and an affable school bus driver, walked into the side entrance of H.H. Boody’s general store in North Windham and headed straight for the proprietor, Pete Philpot. For purposes of our story, we’ll name this customer Mr. Hunter.
Portland, Maine Man Still Considered Missing After Three Weeks
It's been three weeks since 21-year-old Portland, Maine resident Samuel Mugisha has been seen. Earlier this month, the Portland Police Department officially put out a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha, who was last seen leaving his home on Auburn Street in Portland Friday morning, November 4, around 8a. According...
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. William Broomall, 40, was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
20 Restaurants in Portland, Maine, With Outdoor Dining in Winter
It truly feels like every single day a new restaurant pops into town and I am not one to complain about that. Portland is home to classic staples serving regulars their favorite meals and new places giving us the opportunity to try new things. Portland has really put itself on...
WMTW
Maine craft brewery looks to change the nonalcoholic landscape
PORTLAND, Maine — A craft beer company in Portland is setting itself apart in a crowded field. Kit NA Brewing is the first and only craft beer company in Maine to brew only non-alcoholic beers. "When Rob and I started, the problem we were trying to solve basically was...
WMTW
'I thought I was going to die': Maine couple describes dramatic rescue from fire
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two people were rescued from a burning home in Biddeford Tuesday night. Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from a home on Dupont Ave. just after 9 p.m. "I was screaming and crying, and two firemen came up and said, 'We got you,'" said Dawn Gauvin,...
boatingindustry.com
Brunswick Landing Marina awarded by Marina Life Magazine
Brunswick Landing Marina has been named the Best Large Marina in the country by Marina Life Magazine. The downtown-Brunswick-based marina was chosen by readers of Marina Life for the prestigious award out of thousands of competitors in its annual Best Marina Contest. Marina Life is a leading boating publication created to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water.
The Auburn, Maine Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
WGME
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
