Do You Know Where The 31 Jackrabbit Statues Are Located In Odessa?
If you are new to the Permian Basin, you may not know about a few visitors, or should I say residents we have around town. My kids and I like playing a little game while driving the streets of Odessa to see who can spot the jackrabbits! It's true, there are 31, bright and colorful jackrabbit statues throughout the city of Odessa. It is our own little tourist attraction.
Midland Soup Kitchen’s family wall celebrates the importance of community and family
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry’s family wall is truly representative of the power of family and what it means to give back to your community. “This is a legacy that were leaving behind that my parents are leaving behind and now they are third generation is leaving them behind,” said Executive Director Nancy Ivy.
'Black Friday' in full swing at Midland Park Mall
MIDLAND, Texas — It’s that time of November where people stop eating their Thanksgiving meals and start looking for those Black Friday Deals. "So Thanksgiving, usually in the evening," said shopper Kandra Harper. "We all sit down and we all plan out our Black Friday shopping. We're all together, but we make a big deal on Friday."
Midland Shop Hop returns for the fourth year
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event consisted of nine local businesses (Perch, Shop Estilo, Rustic Windmill, Far West Coffee, Noteable, The Canopy, Sgt. Peppers, Velvet Mesquite Designs, Bird Box, and Posh Ponywhere) where shoppers had the opportunity to go from store to store. Owner of Perch and originator of Midland...
Fix West Texas offering mobile dog shelters for winter months
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures are dropping and dogs like humans get cold too. “We want to give animals a warm place at night especially so they don’t freeze to death,” said Executive Director of Fix West Texas Karen Patterson. Fix West Texas offers a solution for people...
Freezing rain doesn’t deter Black Friday shoppers
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Music City Mall was filled with people all day Black Friday shopping. Many shoppers didn’t let the freezing rain stop them from getting a good deal while supporting stores in the mall. “It’s been a really good day I’m born and raised in Midland,...
1 killed in Thanksgiving crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving day. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 8:34P.M. on Thursday, November 24th, at FM 307 and CR 1110. The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of […]
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
It’s About Time We Get One Of These At The Airport In Midland!
When is the last time you took a flight out of Midland? It goes without saying that our sad little airport could use an update. We could use a lot of things actually, starting with Starbucks. I get it, we're not 'big city,' our airport is relatively small compared to some of the airports I've flown into all over the country but come on.
A White Thanksgiving? Could Snow Be In The Forecast For The Permian Basin
The old saying is very true if you don't like the weather in West Texas give it a minute and it will change. Up until the last week or so the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa hasn't seen very low temperatures. We might have seen some cooler spells but nothing that has been cold until lately. Last weekend was probably the coldest consecutive days we have seen since last winter. When I was looking at the weather this morning the National Weather Service Midland was saying we would have sunny skies and temps in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Later this afternoon, I saw an update this afternoon that has everything changing and a big white cloud across the Permian Basin.
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in Midland County after a crash occurred on November 24. It involved two vehicles and happened on FM 307 at CR 1110 at 8:34 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-150 was at the stop sign facing...
As Midland private school leaders face indictments, their supporters question the conduct of local police
Current and former leaders at Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland were indicted this month on state felony charges for allegedly concealing the abuse of children. The two schools were investigated for two separate, unconnected incidents, but the schools’ supporters have united to call on the City of...
Odessa police: Children left alone in running vehicle causes parking lot crash, mother arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mother was arrested earlier this week after officers investigating a crash said she left her three children alone inside a running vehicle. Chelse Roy, 30, has been charged with three counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child, a state jail felony. According to an affidavit, on November 22, officers with the Odessa […]
Texas Mom, Husband Arrested For Murdering Her Eight-Year-Old Son
Megan Lange and Rodolfo Reyes were arrested for murder on Monday in the strangulation death of her son, Arturo Coca, earlier in November. A Texas mother and her husband are facing capital murder charges for allegedly abusing and then strangling her 8-year-old son to death. Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo...
Unbelievable, USGS Reports Four Aftershocks Minutes After Larger Earthquake
If you felt the big earthquake on Wednesday, did you happen to feel the four aftershocks that happened in the minutes following it?. If you lived around the area of Mentone, Pyote, and Pecos you probably did. The first earthquake was the 5.4 magnitude that happened around 3:32 pm 25...
