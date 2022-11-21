ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WNEP-TV 16

Talkback Feedback: Scott...a deity?

MOOSIC, Pa. — Even on Thanksgiving day, the Talkback 16 lines remain open, and that's good because Scott is liking what he's hearing these days. Well, mostly, as we see in this week's Talkback Feedback. See more Talkback Feedback stories on WNEP's Youtube page.
MOOSIC, PA

