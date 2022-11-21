Cross Country Healthcare Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
D-Central Strategy Venture Announces New Global CEO to Disrupt the Traditional Agency Model by Enabling Decentralized Talent
SINGAPORE - November 27, 2022 - (Newswire.com) D-Central today announced its new CEO and Co-Founder, marketing communications veteran Dominique Rose Van-Winther, who will drive expansion of the firm, disrupting traditional agency models and enabling a new generation of globally distributed talent to reach greater wealth and success. "I'm proud to...
Woonsocket Call
Tianda Pharma Announces 2022/23 Interim Results
HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Tianda Pharma" or "the Group"; stock code: 0455.HK) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 ("the Period"). During the Period, the Group adopted proactive marketing strategy and improved its results notably. Its revenue increased by 5.6% to approximately HK$250 million. Gross profit rose by 10.2% to approximately HK$120 million and profit before taxation, depreciation and amortization turned around from loss of HK$6.9 million in the same period last year to profit of HK$2.3 million for the period.
Woonsocket Call
Aadhav Group Is All Set To Launch Its 3 New Branches In The Upcoming Year While Providing Employment Opportunities And Software Development Service Solutions For Innovators
The company aims to start with its three new branches in 2023, offering high-end software development services and employment opportunities across the states of India. Founded in 1999, Aadhav Group combines proven methodologies, business domain knowledge, and technology expertise to deliver software development and IT services. The company has gained a reputation and credibility for offering high-end services for many years. Aadhav Group is delighted to start its three new branches in Pune, New Delhi, and Chennai.
Woonsocket Call
Cameron Jacox Joins Dawn Health, the Leading Insomnia Digital Health Clinic, as Strategic Advisor
Addition of Digital Health Growth Leader Supports Company's Rapid Growth. Dawn Health, the leading virtual Insomnia clinic, welcomes Cameron Jacox as Strategic Growth Advisor. As an addition to Dawn’s executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shivkumar, Jacox brings his experience scaling digital health startups’ patient enrollment and reimbursement as the company continues to grow to meet market demand for insomnia and sleep therapy.
Woonsocket Call
Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions. Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005370/en/
Woonsocket Call
Nick Kohlschreiber, Founder of AcuFi, Teaches Small Businesses to Use FinTech
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Technological advances are improving lives at an unprecedented rate, not least due to their impact on business. The accelerating adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) solutions, and data analytics tools enables companies of all sizes to achieve efficiencies and productivity levels few could have predicted. "These innovative technologies are leveling the playing field for startups and small businesses, allowing them to optimize cost structures, enhance cyber security, and improve customer service," comments Nick Kohlschreiber, founder of debt resolution platform AcuFi. "Importantly, these solutions have led to the rise of financial technology (fintech), which has democratized access to capital, thus addressing one of the key obstacles to small business growth."
Woonsocket Call
Legal Issues with Starting a Business: When professional legal advice can serve venture startups best
Given the existing economic and geo-political environment, starting a new business venture is challenging enough! But its outcome is also the product of team work – not one that’s prone to success if tackled by a single individual. Because of the myriad aspects of corporate law, including structure, registration, shareholder and partner’s rights and obligations, and patents and intellectual property, success depends on multiple experts working together. However, if there’s one professional who plays an outsized role on the team, it’s your startup business lawyer. This post explains the legal issues with starting a business, and underscores why having the right advice at startup matters.
Woonsocket Call
CD Genomics Expands Its Sequencing Portfolio with the Launch of Whole Exome Sequencing
New York, USA - November 25, 2022 - CD Genomics is a world-leading genomics services company that continues to innovate in sequencing solutions for the genomics industry, covering genotyping, library construction, bioinformatics, microarrays, mutagenesis analysis, and more. CD Genomics is pleased to offer whole exome sequencing services, which can help scientists discover disease-related mutation sites more accurately.
Woonsocket Call
CENTESSA DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc (“Centessa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CNTA) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022, both dates inclusive, or pursuant to the Company’s May 28, 2021 IPO (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 28, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Comments / 0