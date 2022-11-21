By sparing the femoral artery, surgeons can help alcohol septal ablation patients walk sooner post-surgery

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
MedicalXpress
Hope for first blood test to detect deadly heart inflammation
The first blood test to diagnose inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) could be in use in as little as a year, following the discovery of a molecular signal in the blood by Queen Mary University of London researchers. The research, published today in the journal Circulation, offers hope of a quick and cheap way of diagnosing the condition.
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
ajmc.com
Researchers Use GI Device to Target Early Esophageal Scarring in Pediatric EoE
The findings mean that scarring in the esophagus as a result of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) can be found earlier, allowing for more targeted intervention. A recent study using a currently approved FDA gastrointestinal (GI) device showed it could also be used to clarify the level of early scarring in the esophagus of pediatric patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
MedicalXpress
Beating cancer-related fatigue with personalized interventions
After diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, many women suffer from cancer-related fatigue. Twenty percent of the patients are still severely fatigued after ten years. Is there a way to reduce cancer-related fatigue? Ph.D. candidate Lian Beenhakker of the University of Twente compared 35 globally existing eHealth interventions aimed at reducing fatigue.
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
MedicalXpress
Blinding eye disease strongly associated with serious forms of cardiovascular disease
Patients with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, are also highly likely to have either underlying heart damage from heart failure and heart attacks, or advanced heart valve disease, or carotid artery disease associated with certain types of strokes, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical procedure, performed either as a standard open surgery or as an alternative approach surgery, such as minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to remove all or part of the thyroid gland (1). The procedure is commonly used to treat a range of thyroid-related disorders, including thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that can be obstructive and cause swallowing or breathing difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the treatment options for some thyroid conditions. Despite superiority regarding patients’ satisfaction with faster recovery and decreased complications associated with standard open thyroidectomy (neck pain, voice problems, anxiety), it is confirmed as a reliable procedure in only strictly indicated cases (1). It is not suitable for patients with thyroiditis, large multinodular goiters, locally invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as standard procedure in the carefully selected cases with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Healthline
What Tests Can Diagnose a Stroke?
Every minute counts when it comes to getting the correct diagnosis for a stroke. Specific imaging tests can not only diagnose a stroke, but can also determine the type of stroke. An accurate diagnosis is essential for ensuring you get the right treatment. Stroke happens when the blood supply to...
MedicalXpress
Blood group can predict risk of contracting viral disease
The risk of being infected by parvovirus is elevated in those people who have blood group Rh(D), according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by researchers from Karolinska Institutetin Sweden in collaboration with Octapharma. Fifth disease is a viral disease caused by parvovirus. Most often, school-age...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack: Study
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
MedicalXpress
How repairing the gut saves brain function after stroke
Stroke is a leading cause of death, dementia and serious long-term disability. According to the American Heart Association, stroke patients also have a greater risk of depression, which negatively affects functional and cognitive recovery. The only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug for treating stroke, which is a type of...
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
MedicalXpress
Study sheds new light on the link between oral bacteria and diseases
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified the bacteria most commonly found in severe oral infections. Few such studies have been done before, and the team now hopes that the study can provide deeper insight into the association between oral bacteria and other diseases. The study is published in Microbiology Spectrum.
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
MedicalXpress
One in eight older adults experienced depression for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic
A new, large-scale study of more than 20,000 older adults in Canada found that approximately 1 in 8 older adults developed depression for the first time during the pandemic. For those who had experienced depression in the past, the numbers were even worse. By the autumn of 2020 almost half (45%) of this group reported being depressed.
Healthline
Heart Arrhythmia Caused by Circular Electrical Activity
Irregular heartbeats are known as arrhythmias, and they can be caused by circular electrical activity. That may happen because of a condition, including Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome. Medications or surgery may be possible for treatment. If you feel like your heart is beating to a different rhythm you’re not alone. Irregular...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
MedicalXpress
Mexico: Deadly meningitis outbreak caused by anesthetics
Mexico's Public Health Department said Thursday that a worrisome outbreak of 61 meningitis cases in the northern state of Durango this month was linked to anesthetic procedures used at local hospitals. At least a dozen people have died and a dozen more are listed in serious condition because of the...
Comments / 0