'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983's “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63. "Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene," Judith Moose said in a tweet announcing the singer's death....
NEW YORK (AP) — Publicist: Irene Cara, star of the movie 'Fame' and winner of an Oscar for the title song for 'Flashdance,' has died.
