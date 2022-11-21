Read full article on original website
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
Bangor firefighters “Fill the Boot” for MDA
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor firefighters have a long tradition of raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England. On Friday, their efforts continued with their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser. Bangor’s Professional Firefighters were back out near the Bangor Mall collecting money for kids...
Woodlawn holds 1st annual “Turkey Trot”
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth gathered at the Woodlawn Museum Friday to work off a little bit of Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast. The first annual Woodlawn Turkey Trot offered runners and walkers a one-and-a-half mile course around the trails and lower-front fields of the museum. About two dozen...
Ellsworth Elks honor beloved Mainer in Thanksgiving tradition
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Ellsworth sat down to a Thanksgiving meal at the Elk’s Lodge, as the lodge hosted their Community Thanksgiving Dinner. But, this annual event offers more than a good meal. Kaddie Sharpe tell us how one man’s actions, turned into community tradition. It...
Downtown Bangor shoppers visit old favorites, new spots on Plaid Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When you think of Black Friday, you might think of big box stores and waiting in long lines for the perfect holiday gift. Downtown Bangor is countering that narrative with Plaid Friday. It’s a way to encourage customers to keep their money local on the biggest shopping day of the year.
Husson University provides Thanksgiving dinners to those in need
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Surging food costs made it challenging for some Mainers to put a Thanksgiving meal on their table. For the third consecutive year, Husson University made sure Bangor area seniors and others had a hot meal. Husson University’s Dining Services partnered with the Caleb Group and Harbor...
33rd Annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Messalonskee High School in Oakland
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - It was the 33rd annual thanksgiving tradition at Messalonskee High School in Oakland. Much like last year, they served approximately 1500 meals Thursday including ones delivered. “We had turkey, we had stuffing, squash, mixed vegetables and then mashed potatoes,” Owen Corrigan said. Corrigan has been...
Meet the Four-legged owners of Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - Christmas trees are leaving the field in droves at Ben and Molly’s Christmas Tree Farm much to the delight of the owners. But when you talk a walk around the field, you’ll learn very quickly that these aren’t your traditional owners. “Actually,...
Pertussis rates plummet in Maine amid precautions, new law
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rate of pertussis has fallen sharply in Maine, which not long ago had one of the highest rates of the infectious disease in the country. Pertussis is also called whooping cough and it’s an infection that causes a severe, hacking cough and can be especially dangerous to babies.
Betsy Webb, former Bangor Superintendent of Schools, passes away
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Department’s longtime Superintendent of Schools has died. TV5 has learned that Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning. Webb, who was working as a Libra Professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Maine, was previously in charge of Bangor schools for 13 years.
Body washed ashore in Searsport
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after they say a body washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport Saturday. Police say a group of hikers called around 9:15 a.. to report finding a man’s body. According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, the body is believed to have...
3-goal second period gets Men’s Hockey back in the win column
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine took on American International College in a Saturday matinee at the Alfond as the Black Bears looked to snap their five-game losing streak. Maine took the lead just over 8 minutes into the first period with Nolan Renwick’s 3rd goal of the year. Julius...
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Waterville Friday night left one woman dead and several others injured. Police say they received multiple reports just after 7 p.m. that icy road conditions contributed to multiple crashes in both the north and south bound lanes of I-95 on the Messalonskee bridge.
Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire-Rescue tells us a multi-vehicle crash caused a major pile-up on I-95 north in Waterville Friday night. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of exit 130 as crews from Waterville, Winslow, Clinton and Albion responded. No word yet on if anyone was hurt. This...
