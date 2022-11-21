Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Neosify Introduces Staking Powered Up by Matrix Technology
Neosify Matrix Technology is no less than a breakthrough in the DeFi space: while providing liquidity to the platform through algorithmic arbitrage, the technology allows users to earn staking rewards and grow the platform ecosystem with advantageous APY rates. London, England, United Kingdom - November 27, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The...
Woonsocket Call
CD ComputaBio Introduces PyMOL Software for Bioinformatics Analysis
New York, USA - November 25, 2022 - CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider in New York, is committed to assisting research and trials, as well as providing access to the latest software, technologies, and expertise with competitive prices and fast turnarounds for researchers. The company has announced the introduction of the PyMOL software, a powerful utility for studying proteins, DNA, and other biological molecules, to support bioinformatics analysis and drug design research.
Woonsocket Call
D-Central Strategy Venture Announces New Global CEO to Disrupt the Traditional Agency Model by Enabling Decentralized Talent
SINGAPORE - November 27, 2022 - (Newswire.com) D-Central today announced its new CEO and Co-Founder, marketing communications veteran Dominique Rose Van-Winther, who will drive expansion of the firm, disrupting traditional agency models and enabling a new generation of globally distributed talent to reach greater wealth and success. "I'm proud to...
Woonsocket Call
CD Genomics Expands Its Sequencing Portfolio with the Launch of Whole Exome Sequencing
New York, USA - November 25, 2022 - CD Genomics is a world-leading genomics services company that continues to innovate in sequencing solutions for the genomics industry, covering genotyping, library construction, bioinformatics, microarrays, mutagenesis analysis, and more. CD Genomics is pleased to offer whole exome sequencing services, which can help scientists discover disease-related mutation sites more accurately.
Woonsocket Call
Aadhav Group Is All Set To Launch Its 3 New Branches In The Upcoming Year While Providing Employment Opportunities And Software Development Service Solutions For Innovators
The company aims to start with its three new branches in 2023, offering high-end software development services and employment opportunities across the states of India. Founded in 1999, Aadhav Group combines proven methodologies, business domain knowledge, and technology expertise to deliver software development and IT services. The company has gained a reputation and credibility for offering high-end services for many years. Aadhav Group is delighted to start its three new branches in Pune, New Delhi, and Chennai.
Woonsocket Call
Tradematics: A First AI-Brokered Trading Firm
Artificial Intelligence is changing many areas of our lives, whether it is our experience while shopping online or whether it is apps giving our health predictions. The field of stock markets couldn’t have been left behind. Tradematics International is pioneering the industry with its platform which can be accessed on its website and its app.
Woonsocket Call
Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions. Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005370/en/
Woonsocket Call
CIBC Launches 5 New CDRs (“Canadian Depositary Receipts”) on the NEO Exchange
Expanded CDR lineup makes global investing easier than ever for Canadian investors – 35 CDRs now available. NEO is proud to welcome CIBC back to the NEO Exchange with a suite of five new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”) to expand their existing lineup to 35 global companies.
Woonsocket Call
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
Woonsocket Call
Digital Payments Market Size & Revenue, Development Strategies, Business Risk Factors Analysis, Industry Key Players Overview, and Segmentation Forecasts to 2028
The Digital Payments Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Aurus Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., WEX Inc., Total System Services Inc., Paysafe Holdings U.K. Limited, Global Payments Inc. & More. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Digital Payments Market Scope & Overview 2022:. An electronic transaction, also called a...
Woonsocket Call
The landscape lighting pioneer LeonLite Launches Their Official Website
LeonLite one of the leading landscape lighting providers based in the USA recently launched its official website. For more than 20 years, LEONLITE, a brand of TORCHSTAR, has led the way in landscape lighting, notably in the area of online shopping. When they talk to homeowners, they have identified that the homeowners see landscape lighting as an investment in their home's aesthetic appeal, security, and entertainment. The landscape lighting industry has been the source of their most recent growth, as they value the company's innovative products, warranties, and high-quality design, engineering, and testing standards as well as the assistance of LeonLite.
Woonsocket Call
Sarkar Tactical Offers PASGT Helmets and Level 4 Plates For Protection
Sarkar Tactical is a dependable manufacturer and supplier of tactical equipment and protective gear such as ballistic helmets, plates for body armor, and much more. Sarkar Tactical, a company that designs and manufactures body armor for law enforcement agencies and the military, has announced plans to expand its operations to meet the increasing demand for its products. With a focus on quality and safety, Sarkar Tactical has experienced rapid growth in recent years and looks poised to continue this trajectory.
Woonsocket Call
Nick Kohlschreiber, Founder of AcuFi, Teaches Small Businesses to Use FinTech
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Technological advances are improving lives at an unprecedented rate, not least due to their impact on business. The accelerating adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) solutions, and data analytics tools enables companies of all sizes to achieve efficiencies and productivity levels few could have predicted. "These innovative technologies are leveling the playing field for startups and small businesses, allowing them to optimize cost structures, enhance cyber security, and improve customer service," comments Nick Kohlschreiber, founder of debt resolution platform AcuFi. "Importantly, these solutions have led to the rise of financial technology (fintech), which has democratized access to capital, thus addressing one of the key obstacles to small business growth."
Woonsocket Call
OTT Pay Powers Canadian Merchants with a Comeback of Global Shopping Carnival
TORONTO — OTT Pay, a leading Canada-based FinTech payment service provider, is fostering its partnership with Canadian merchants to create more excitement for this year’s holiday shopping season. As the world recovers from the pandemic, holiday shoppers are gearing up for celebrations. OTT Pay, in partnership with a...
Woonsocket Call
Startup MojoAuth Removes the Pain of Using Passwords for Businesses
SAN FRANCISCO - November 24, 2022 - A new startup, MojoAuth, that removes the pain of using passwords has acquired more than 350 business customers since its launch earlier this year. “Passwords are the biggest liability for businesses. We can remove them for you,” said MojoAuth co-founder Dev Agarwal. Previously,...
Woonsocket Call
As China’s Chip industry advances, Europe’s big Three are panicking – Fast Turn Chip
Europe is one of the highly developed regions in the global semiconductor industry, which has a strong semiconductor heritage. In the past decades, Europe has experienced a lot of integration, merger, reorganization, bankruptcy, etc. Up to now, the semiconductor industry in Europe is mostly concentrated in the hands of the three giants Infineon, stmicroelectronics and NXP. To become the European semiconductor industry in parallel with the troika. From history to the future, Europe has a very important role in the global integrated circuit industry.
Woonsocket Call
Legal Issues with Starting a Business: When professional legal advice can serve venture startups best
Given the existing economic and geo-political environment, starting a new business venture is challenging enough! But its outcome is also the product of team work – not one that’s prone to success if tackled by a single individual. Because of the myriad aspects of corporate law, including structure, registration, shareholder and partner’s rights and obligations, and patents and intellectual property, success depends on multiple experts working together. However, if there’s one professional who plays an outsized role on the team, it’s your startup business lawyer. This post explains the legal issues with starting a business, and underscores why having the right advice at startup matters.
Woonsocket Call
BesTaxCA Offers Tailor-Made Bookkeeping Services in Dubai
BesTaxCA is a leading tax management consultant in Dubai that provides its services to commercial clients. BestaxCA is a recognised business that protects your earnings by operating honestly and in compliance with all applicable regulations. Your current business position is examined by a certified wealth management advisor, who also provides you with regular updates on your progress.
Woonsocket Call
Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast 2022-2028 : Global Market Cap Is to Reach US$ 9.154 Bn with a CAGR of 23.2% by 2028
The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Asetek, Rittal, Vertiv, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies More. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2022:. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling...
Woonsocket Call
Mexican marketing company sets out to take over the American construction market with high quality professionals at less than half the price.
Taking advantage of high-quality work at low prices has been a privilege reserved just to the big corporations until now thanks to this innovative and adventurous company that proposes a simple but effective solution similar to the one big corporations have found. Many factories have optimized their profits since many years ago by moving their operations to other countries with highly qualified workers and lower costs of living. Some of the most common industries that have adopted this model are maquiladoras, customer service and software development.
