More than 50,000 driving tests a year are taken by learners who have already failed at least five times, according to new analysis.Motoring research charity RAC Foundation said the figures suggest “driving might not be the thing for some people”.Its analysis of Department for Transport (DfT) figures found 50,875 practical tests taken in Britain in the 12 months to the end of March were the candidates’ sixth attempt or greater.Just 40% of the tests were passed, compared with an average success rate for all tests of 49%.Learners aged 60 and above were behind the wheel for 290 of the tests...

52 MINUTES AGO