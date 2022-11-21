A new video shows a grandfather being beaten by two unidentified men outside an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last week. The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows one man pushing the grandfather to the ground. Another man punches the grandfather in the face while he’s down, appearing to knock him out. One of the perpetrators is heard using a homophobic slur as he walks away. The grandfather, identified only as Jaime, told KCBS that he’s now in a cast and walking on crutches. “My ankle hurts, it’s broken,” he said. “The side of my head I have these contusions here.” He said the incident began when he got out of his car to see who had smacked his rearview mirror, adding that his wife was also assaulted and knocked out. Los Angeles police have made one arrest, but the suspect has yet to be identified.

