Jay Leno ‘in good humor’ after suffering serious burns in car fire
Jay Leno is being treated for serious burns after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.
Jay Leno Poses For Photo After 10-Day Hospital Stay For Serious Burn Injuries
The comedian was discharged from the hospital after sustaining burns to his face, chest and hands in a car fire.
Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire
From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement
The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
Jay Leno spotted driving back into same garage where car fire burned him
Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
Aaron Carter Texted A Model To Come Over In Hours Leading Up To Untimely Death: Report
Aaron Carter invited a beautiful model over to his house in the hours leading up to his untimely death, it was reported.The late singer — who was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday, November 5 — reportedly texted Sonya Cruz, 24, asking her to come to his house, going so far as to offer to pay for her Uber ride there and a personal ride home from him.Carter reportedly texted the brunette beauty — she has appeared in international magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim — that she should see him soon, and she replied saying they...
Jay Leno leaves burn center after fire, releases photo
Leno underwent surgery for serious burns to his face, chest and hands that happened when flames erupted as he was working on a vintage car.
Popculture
Jay Leno Seen in First Photo Since Suffering Third-Degree Burns
Just over a week after Jay Leno's garage fire accident, he has released the first photo of himself in recovery. Leno was treated for burns to his face, hands and chest at Grossman Burn Center in southern California, where he needed skin grafts and other procedures to help him heal from the injuries. The results are remarkable, especially given the short time since the accident.
Popculture
Tim Allen Visits Jay Leno in Hospital, Gives Update on Condition
Jay Leno is reportedly "feeling better" as he remains hospitalized after he was seriously injured in a garage fire. Five days after Leno was rushed to a burn center in Los Angeles after one of his cars erupted into flames, Tim Allen provided fans with a promising update after he visited the former Tonight Show host at the Grossman Burn Center on Thursday.
Jay Leno’s Gasoline Fire Accident: What Happened, His Injuries and More
Jay Leno is on the mend after a harrowing gasoline accident left him with “serious burns” on his face. The former Tonight Show host, who was burned in a garage fire that broke out in November 2022, “got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno told Variety one day after the incident. “I am […]
Jalopnik
Jay Leno Was Working on 115-Year-Old Steam Car When Fire Erupted: Report
On Monday, it was reported that Jay Leno was severely burned on his face after a fire that erupted in his Burbank garage. We are now learning more details about the incident that initially took place on Saturday. TMZ reports that Leno was working on his 1907 White Steam Car’s...
Autoweek.com
Jay Leno Recovering from Burn Surgery; Doctor Hopes for Full Recovery
A doctor responsible for Leno's care updated the media during a press conference and notes the comedian is in good spirits. Despite the nature of the burns, the doctor sounds hopeful of Leno's recovery. A car collector and lover of all things automotive, Leno is undergoing hyperbaric treatment to help...
Tim Allen Gives An Update On His Friend Jay Leno’s Recovery
Tim Allen is giving an update on Jay Leno and his recovery after visiting him at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. Jay suffered severe burns to his face, hands, and chest after a gasoline fire broke out while he was working on one of his cars. Tim gave...
ktalnews.com
Jay Leno reportedly burned by erupting car, in hospital
Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. TMZ first reported that the...
'He's A Tough Guy': Jay Leno Employee Reveals TV Host Is Recovering In Burn Center After Getting Sprayed By Gas While Working On Steam Car
A longtime employee and friend of Jay Leno said the TV personality is going to pull through after canceling an appearance due to a serious medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has discovered. George Swift confirmed that Leno was being treated at Grossman Burn Center after a gasoline fire at his Burbank-based garage this weekend."He's a tough guy. He's going to be fine," said Swift to Access Hollywood, who has worked for Leno for 15 years. "There's nothing life-threatening and he's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take a while."Swift shared that Leno was working on a steam-powered vehicle and...
Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'
Christine King was driving by the interstate overpass when she noticed a man fighting with a woman and threatening to throw a baby off the overpass.
Jay Leno is 'handsome' and 'happy' after suffering burns in car fire, Tim Allen says
Tim Allen recently paid fellow comedian Jay Leno a hospital visit after the former 'Tonight Show' host suffered burn injuries in a car fire.
