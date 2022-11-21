ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Jay Leno spotted driving back into same garage where car fire burned him

Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter Texted A Model To Come Over In Hours Leading Up To Untimely Death: Report

Aaron Carter invited a beautiful model over to his house in the hours leading up to his untimely death, it was reported.The late singer — who was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday, November 5 — reportedly texted Sonya Cruz, 24, asking her to come to his house, going so far as to offer to pay for her Uber ride there and a personal ride home from him.Carter reportedly texted the brunette beauty — she has appeared in international magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim — that she should see him soon, and she replied saying they...
LANCASTER, CA
Popculture

Jay Leno Seen in First Photo Since Suffering Third-Degree Burns

Just over a week after Jay Leno's garage fire accident, he has released the first photo of himself in recovery. Leno was treated for burns to his face, hands and chest at Grossman Burn Center in southern California, where he needed skin grafts and other procedures to help him heal from the injuries. The results are remarkable, especially given the short time since the accident.
BURBANK, CA
Popculture

Tim Allen Visits Jay Leno in Hospital, Gives Update on Condition

Jay Leno is reportedly "feeling better" as he remains hospitalized after he was seriously injured in a garage fire. Five days after Leno was rushed to a burn center in Los Angeles after one of his cars erupted into flames, Tim Allen provided fans with a promising update after he visited the former Tonight Show host at the Grossman Burn Center on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Jay Leno’s Gasoline Fire Accident: What Happened, His Injuries and More

Jay Leno is on the mend after a harrowing gasoline accident left him with “serious burns” on his face. The former Tonight Show host, who was burned in a garage fire that broke out in November 2022, “got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno told Variety one day after the incident. “I am […]
Autoweek.com

Jay Leno Recovering from Burn Surgery; Doctor Hopes for Full Recovery

A doctor responsible for Leno's care updated the media during a press conference and notes the comedian is in good spirits. Despite the nature of the burns, the doctor sounds hopeful of Leno's recovery. A car collector and lover of all things automotive, Leno is undergoing hyperbaric treatment to help...
ktalnews.com

Jay Leno reportedly burned by erupting car, in hospital

Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. TMZ first reported that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'He's A Tough Guy': Jay Leno Employee Reveals TV Host Is Recovering In Burn Center After Getting Sprayed By Gas While Working On Steam Car

A longtime employee and friend of Jay Leno said the TV personality is going to pull through after canceling an appearance due to a serious medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has discovered. George Swift confirmed that Leno was being treated at Grossman Burn Center after a gasoline fire at his Burbank-based garage this weekend."He's a tough guy. He's going to be fine," said Swift to Access Hollywood, who has worked for Leno for 15 years. "There's nothing life-threatening and he's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take a while."Swift shared that Leno was working on a steam-powered vehicle and...
BURBANK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Grandpa’s Brutal Beating Outside Elton John Show

A new video shows a grandfather being beaten by two unidentified men outside an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last week. The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows one man pushing the grandfather to the ground. Another man punches the grandfather in the face while he’s down, appearing to knock him out. One of the perpetrators is heard using a homophobic slur as he walks away. The grandfather, identified only as Jaime, told KCBS that he’s now in a cast and walking on crutches. “My ankle hurts, it’s broken,” he said. “The side of my head I have these contusions here.” He said the incident began when he got out of his car to see who had smacked his rearview mirror, adding that his wife was also assaulted and knocked out. Los Angeles police have made one arrest, but the suspect has yet to be identified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

