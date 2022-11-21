ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

kawc.org

Loser in Arizona attorney general race asking judge to block certification of Kris Mayes as winner

PHOENIX -- The apparently losing candidate for Arizona attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner. Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people's votes not being counted and others miscounted.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona election official in hiding after receiving death threats

An Arizona election official has been forced into hiding after receiving death threats for his handling of the 2022 midterm elections. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, a lifelong Republican, confirmed to a local television station that he has been moved to an "undisclosed location" and assigned a security detail following a volatile election cycle in which a majority of former President Donald Trump-backed candidates centered their campaigns on unfounded claims that a mass fraud had been perpetrated on Arizonans and that their votes were not counted.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the state: If counties do not […] The post Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

“That’s unacceptable”: Maricopa County Sheriff cracking down on threats against officials

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a presser on Monday afternoon, discussing threats made to election officials, including one that forced Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates to be temporarily moved to a safe location. Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. “Have there been threats? Absolutely. Has it been against any one singular individual? No, those threats were cast broad and wide. They were irresponsible, arrogant. They were selfish, and they were criminal,” said Penzone. “Our investigators are hard at work to determine who’s responsible for these types of threats and what the capability is for them to carry out the potential threats.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Only one person could turn Arizona blue

File Photo By Alexia Faith/Cronkite News: Katie Hobbs and several other Democratic candidates were successful in Arizona in the General Election. Loaves and fishes. Water to wine. Franco Harris’ “immaculate reception.” All certifiable miracles. Add now what Donald Trump made possible in Arizona. Late-to-acknowledge-MLK-Day Arizona. Evan Mecham’s...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE

