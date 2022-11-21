Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Rejected, Spoiled Ballots at Maricopa County Vote Centers Mishandled, Election Observers Allege
As many vote centers in Maricopa County experienced issues with election equipment on Election Day 2022, many ballots were rejected by tabulators and spoiled, but not always properly, according to a report filed with the Arizona attorney general’s office. The affidavit was compiled by Mark Sonnenklar, a roving attorney...
kawc.org
Loser in Arizona attorney general race asking judge to block certification of Kris Mayes as winner
PHOENIX -- The apparently losing candidate for Arizona attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner. Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people's votes not being counted and others miscounted.
Kris Mayes vows to prosecute suspects who threatened officials during election
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes said Tuesday she will investigate and prosecute individuals who threatened public officials during the recent election if the upcoming recount results in her favor for the attorney general's race. A day after the final election results placed Mayes ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh by...
Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit against Arizona officials following midterm elections
Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona attorney general, has filed an official complaint with the Maricopa County Superior Court following the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Arizona election official in hiding after receiving death threats
An Arizona election official has been forced into hiding after receiving death threats for his handling of the 2022 midterm elections. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, a lifelong Republican, confirmed to a local television station that he has been moved to an "undisclosed location" and assigned a security detail following a volatile election cycle in which a majority of former President Donald Trump-backed candidates centered their campaigns on unfounded claims that a mass fraud had been perpetrated on Arizonans and that their votes were not counted.
Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the state: If counties do not […] The post Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
“That’s unacceptable”: Maricopa County Sheriff cracking down on threats against officials
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a presser on Monday afternoon, discussing threats made to election officials, including one that forced Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates to be temporarily moved to a safe location. Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. “Have there been threats? Absolutely. Has it been against any one singular individual? No, those threats were cast broad and wide. They were irresponsible, arrogant. They were selfish, and they were criminal,” said Penzone. “Our investigators are hard at work to determine who’s responsible for these types of threats and what the capability is for them to carry out the potential threats.”
Defeated Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refuses to concede
Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, has refused to concede the race, despite being defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake called the election "a debacle" in a video posted to Twitter this week. Jim Small, editor-in-chief for the Arizona Mirror, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
arizonasuntimes.com
Two Arizona Counties Delay Certification of 2022 Midterm Results as Irregularities Probed
Two Arizona counties, Cochise and Mohave, will delay certifying their ballot canvasses for the Arizona 2022 election results for a while longer as a result of some potential irregularities. Arizona took a week to announce the projected winner of the governor’s race due to irregularities in Maricopa County where ballots...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kari Lake deserves our contempt, but so does an election system that breaks down
Opinion: Want to kill democracy? Keep screwing up elections, as Maricopa County officials have for a decade. Kari Lake is wrong to say the election was stolen. But so is The New York Times to suggest there was nothing wrong with how it was run. It’s a very old observation...
Three election contests are going to recount, now what?
Two statewide contests and one legislative race qualified for automatic recounts under Arizona’s new recount law.
AZFamily
Maricopa County posts final vote counts, AG race set for automatic recount
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department says it has finally completed counting ballots, nearly two weeks after Election Day. Monday afternoon, the county announced it had completed counting a total of 1,562,758 ballots cast in this year’s midterm. Many races had already been called, but...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona
Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
AZFamily
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
gilaherald.com
Editorial: Only one person could turn Arizona blue
File Photo By Alexia Faith/Cronkite News: Katie Hobbs and several other Democratic candidates were successful in Arizona in the General Election. Loaves and fishes. Water to wine. Franco Harris’ “immaculate reception.” All certifiable miracles. Add now what Donald Trump made possible in Arizona. Late-to-acknowledge-MLK-Day Arizona. Evan Mecham’s...
Recently Elected Representative Claims "Clear Signs of Foul Play" in Election
Recently-elected Arizona State Representative Liz Harris says that she will not be casting any votes in the Arizona legislature until a new election is held, citing "clear signs of foul play" in the 2022 midterm elections, KPNX-TV reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County Chairman moved to 'undisclosed location' for safety after midterm elections
PHOENIX - Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates has confirmed that he moved to an undisclosed location for his safety after security concerns connected to the 2022 midterm elections. Deputies from the sheriff's office are also providing a security detail, officials said. Gates, a Republican and one of the leaders of...
Arizona Attorney General's Office requests comprehensive report from Maricopa County regarding Election Day issues
PHOENIX — The Election Integrity Unit of the Arizona Attorney General's Office is asking that Maricopa County provide a full, in-depth report regarding issues with ballot tabulators experienced on Election Day. In a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the attorney general's office requested that the country answer...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
