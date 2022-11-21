Read full article on original website
Related
NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen Sets 4 New Projects At CBS With Lost Co-Creator, Daily Show Vet And More
Eric Christian Olsen has set up some new projects at CBS on top of playing Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles!
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host
Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
Popculture
'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future
Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
How To Watch Paramount Network Without Cable
It’s a big Taylor Sheridan weekend in the streaming world as Tulsa King debuts on Paramount+ and the fifth season of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+). Season 5 of the Kevin Costner-led western is set to premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET with back-to-back...
ETOnline.com
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
Masked Singer 2022 LIVE — Show could be canceled AGAIN on Sunday as fans slam ‘boring’ World Series
THE newest episode of Masked Singer will hopefully air this Sunday after being postponed due to the MLB World Series, and fans are not happy with the show's repeated cancelations. The Masked Singer's official Twitter account posted a reminder of the switch last night along with a photo of Ken...
Jerry Springer says his talk show, which included episodes such as 'I Married a Horse' and 'l'm Sleeping With My Brother,' 'ruined culture'
Four years after "The Jerry Springer Show" ended, Springer has reflected on the legacy the early 2000s television sensation has left on the world.
Extra
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime! “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans.
Trevor Noah reveals plans after The Daily Show
Trevor Noah revealed he has plans to hit the road on a comedy tour after he wraps up his hosting gig with The Daily Show.
Why Some Viewers Believe Roseanne Is Coming Back to ABC's 'The Conners'
WARNING: The following contains potential spoilers for The Conners Season 5. ABC's The Conners is one of the biggest examples of a TV series reinventing itself. Viewers were elated when Roseanne returned for a new season in March 2018, and then stunned when Roseanne Barr was fired from the show just two months later.
‘The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Thinks the Lambs Are the Spice Girls (Exclusive Video)
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday and Thursday’s episodes of “The Masked Singer”. “The Masked Singer” two-night event started Wednesday with a fright night-themed episode, featuring Snowstorm, who beat Avocado (Adam Carollo) and Bride (Chris Jericho), completing against two new singers to earn a spot in the semifinals.
‘Wednesday’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Jenna Ortega deftly darkens the show as Wednesday Addams
Quentin Tarantino Won’t Make His Final Film Until the Movie Business Settles: ‘Is It Just Content on a Streaming Service?’ (Video)
Quentin Tarantino says he’s “not in any hurry” to make one last movie before he retires or pivots to another medium because of the volatile state of the industry. “[The business] is unrecognizable,” the writer-director said during a sit-down interview on “The Howard Stern Show.”
New Holiday Movies and TV Specials to Watch in 2022: A Seasonal Viewing Guide
Where to watch new Christmas movies with Dolly Parton, Octavia Spencer, Rita Moreno, Freddie Prinze Jr, and more
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale: Danielle and Michael Reveal Why They Left Paradise Together
"I knew I was not ready to get engaged," Danielle told TheWrap
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Reveals Their Vote for Next Bachelor and Bachelorette
Plus, whether the picks would take the gig or not
‘The Masked Singer': Sir Bugaboo Wasn’t Worried About ‘Ghostbusters’ Giving Away His Voice on the Show
(Warning: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”). It was fright night on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” but the only thing to be truly afraid of was elimination. And unfortunately, that was the case for Sir Bugaboo. But he wasn’t afraid of being guessed right away (and he certainly wasn’t afraid of no ghosts).
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Creator Diane Ademu-John Exits as Co-Showrunner Ahead of Production
Ademu-John, who replaced Jon Spaihts in 2021, will remain involved as executive producer on the HBO Max project
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0