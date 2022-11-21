ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 DL Commit Ashton Sanders Highlights

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxY7q_0jJ6vRX000

Highlights of 2023 Oklahoma defensive lineman commit Ashton Sanders out of Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, CA.

Watch highlights of 2023 Oklahoma defensive lineman commit Ashton Sanders out of Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, CA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
AllTrojans

College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebossmagazine.com

Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles

Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Front Office Sports

Jury Finds NCAA Not Liable For Death of Former USC Football Player

On Tuesday, a jury found the NCAA not liable for the death of former USC linebacker Matthew Gee, who died in 2018 and was posthumously diagnosed with CTE. The questions the jury considered were related to whether the NCAA unreasonably increased the risks to Gee, and whether the NCAA unreasonably failed to minimize the risk to Gee. To both, the majority of jurors said no.
iheart.com

Hot Dog Vendor Stabbed In Turf War With Another Hot Dog Vendor

There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eccunion.com

Third defendant extradited, arraigned for murder of El Camino student

The third defendant accused of murdering 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Hernandez was arraigned at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the killing of Hernandez, Weijia Peng fled to Turkey and for nearly two years he has been detained...
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
KTLA

Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet

A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
CERRITOS, CA
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy