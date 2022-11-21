MARIO L. HERMAN is a respected franchise attorney with years of experience and extensive knowledge gained by advising clients through every aspect of franchise law compliance. So far, he has more than 33 years of experience representing franchisees in the U.S. and abroad. He has assisted many franchisees in various industries, such as restaurants, the printing industry, hotels, domestic services, and many other businesses. Typically, his services include advising and assisting clients in all legal aspects of structuring, operating, and growing their franchise systems in compliance with U.S. and international franchise registration and disclosure laws.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO