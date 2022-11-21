Read full article on original website
Digital Payments Market Size & Revenue, Development Strategies, Business Risk Factors Analysis, Industry Key Players Overview, and Segmentation Forecasts to 2028
The Digital Payments Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Aurus Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., WEX Inc., Total System Services Inc., Paysafe Holdings U.K. Limited, Global Payments Inc. & More. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Digital Payments Market Scope & Overview 2022:. An electronic transaction, also called a...
BesTaxCA Offers Tailor-Made Bookkeeping Services in Dubai
BesTaxCA is a leading tax management consultant in Dubai that provides its services to commercial clients. BestaxCA is a recognised business that protects your earnings by operating honestly and in compliance with all applicable regulations. Your current business position is examined by a certified wealth management advisor, who also provides you with regular updates on your progress.
MARIO L. HERMAN Offers Reliable Advisory Services on Franchise Matters
MARIO L. HERMAN is a respected franchise attorney with years of experience and extensive knowledge gained by advising clients through every aspect of franchise law compliance. So far, he has more than 33 years of experience representing franchisees in the U.S. and abroad. He has assisted many franchisees in various industries, such as restaurants, the printing industry, hotels, domestic services, and many other businesses. Typically, his services include advising and assisting clients in all legal aspects of structuring, operating, and growing their franchise systems in compliance with U.S. and international franchise registration and disclosure laws.
Tianda Pharma Announces 2022/23 Interim Results
HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Tianda Pharma" or "the Group"; stock code: 0455.HK) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 ("the Period"). During the Period, the Group adopted proactive marketing strategy and improved its results notably. Its revenue increased by 5.6% to approximately HK$250 million. Gross profit rose by 10.2% to approximately HK$120 million and profit before taxation, depreciation and amortization turned around from loss of HK$6.9 million in the same period last year to profit of HK$2.3 million for the period.
CIBC Launches 5 New CDRs (“Canadian Depositary Receipts”) on the NEO Exchange
Expanded CDR lineup makes global investing easier than ever for Canadian investors – 35 CDRs now available. NEO is proud to welcome CIBC back to the NEO Exchange with a suite of five new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”) to expand their existing lineup to 35 global companies.
Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series - Q4 2022 Update: Annual Growth of 7.9% Expected Through 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value , Q4 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the publisher,...
Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast 2022-2028 : Global Market Cap Is to Reach US$ 9.154 Bn with a CAGR of 23.2% by 2028
The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players - Asetek, Rittal, Vertiv, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies More. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2022:. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling...
Tradematics: A First AI-Brokered Trading Firm
Artificial Intelligence is changing many areas of our lives, whether it is our experience while shopping online or whether it is apps giving our health predictions. The field of stock markets couldn’t have been left behind. Tradematics International is pioneering the industry with its platform which can be accessed on its website and its app.
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
New Frontier Travel Markets Report 2022: The Forefront of Tourism Recovery - Post-Pandemic Outlook / Climate Action on the Front Line - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "New Frontier Markets - The Forefront of Tourism Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This New Frontier Markets - The Forefront of Tourism Recovery global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues.
Equinox Technology LLC Launched a New Business Venture
In September 2022, Equinox Technology announced a new business venture called Enigwatch. Equinox Technology LLC, owned and operated by Laurent Putra, is currently operating three different businesses: Sohnne Inc., Koizuma, and Art Digest. The company is starting to produce innovative, high-quality watch winders and luxury vaults for discerning watch collectors.
As China’s Chip industry advances, Europe’s big Three are panicking – Fast Turn Chip
Europe is one of the highly developed regions in the global semiconductor industry, which has a strong semiconductor heritage. In the past decades, Europe has experienced a lot of integration, merger, reorganization, bankruptcy, etc. Up to now, the semiconductor industry in Europe is mostly concentrated in the hands of the three giants Infineon, stmicroelectronics and NXP. To become the European semiconductor industry in parallel with the troika. From history to the future, Europe has a very important role in the global integrated circuit industry.
Flower One Obtains Meeting Order Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”) (CSE: FONE) (FSE: F11), the Canadian parent company of the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”) has granted an order (the “Meeting Order”) which, among other things, authorizes the Canadian Company and its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”) to present a plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) of the Canadian Companies to their affected creditors at a meeting (the “Meeting”) on December 19, 2022 at 2:00pm PST.
Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This market report provides in-depth coverage of the Polyurethane Chemical and Products market within the major end-use sector in the Americas. The report presents market data according to individual PU product...
James Todd & Co Expand With New Chartered Accountants Office in Fareham
11/24/2022, Chichester // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. James Todd & Co, an industry-leading corporate chartered accountancy, has officially opened a new Fareham accountants office in Hampshire. The office is now their third location having existing offices in Chichester and Lavant, West Sussex. The new site offers accounting services and advisory support to a client base across the UK.
Teesside Car Buyer Launches A New Business Buying Scrap Cars Across The North East
Based in Hartlepool, but providing its services across the entirety of the North East, Teesside Car Buyer is a new company that offers to buy all unwanted cars and vans directly from the owner. United Kingdom - November 26, 2022 — A newly launched Hartlepool-based car-buying company, Teesside Car Buyer,...
CD Genomics Expands Its Sequencing Portfolio with the Launch of Whole Exome Sequencing
New York, USA - November 25, 2022 - CD Genomics is a world-leading genomics services company that continues to innovate in sequencing solutions for the genomics industry, covering genotyping, library construction, bioinformatics, microarrays, mutagenesis analysis, and more. CD Genomics is pleased to offer whole exome sequencing services, which can help scientists discover disease-related mutation sites more accurately.
Bad Experiences Put $3.1 Trillion in Annual Global Consumer Spending at Risk
50% of consumers decreased or entirely cut spending with a brand after a bad customer experience. Bad customer experiences lead directly to lost revenue, as a negative interaction can mean losing customer loyalty and the potential for additional spending in the future. New research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) finds that...
Mexican marketing company sets out to take over the American construction market with high quality professionals at less than half the price.
Taking advantage of high-quality work at low prices has been a privilege reserved just to the big corporations until now thanks to this innovative and adventurous company that proposes a simple but effective solution similar to the one big corporations have found. Many factories have optimized their profits since many years ago by moving their operations to other countries with highly qualified workers and lower costs of living. Some of the most common industries that have adopted this model are maquiladoras, customer service and software development.
Worldwide Citric Acid Industry to 2027 - Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, RZBC and Weifang Ensign Industry Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Citric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global citric acid market reached a volume of 2.7 million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 3.2 million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027.
