An infectious disease expert at a western Massachusetts hospital is urging caution ahead of holiday gatherings. COVID-19 is still out there, although case rates statewide are much lower than this time last year. The flu is on the rise. And, instances of the respiratory disease know as RSV, have spiked this fall, especially in children. All this comes as families get ready to gather to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO