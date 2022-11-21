Upcoming holiday parades across the Triangle are updating their safety rules after an 11-year-old girl died at Raleigh's Christmas Parade on Nov. 19. The girl, who was participating in the parade with a dance troupe, was hit by a white pickup truck that lost control of its brakes while towing a float. The girl died at the hospital from her injuries.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO