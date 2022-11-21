Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 allows disabling wallpaper and notifications on iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display
Apple added new customization options for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display in iOS 16.2 beta 3. Until now, you could only enable or disable the feature on the new iPhones. The latest iOS 16.2 beta, released to developers Tuesday, provides toggles for disabling wallpaper and notifications in...
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Digital Trends
What is Ambient Mode on YouTube?
YouTube recently announced a number of changes to its video-watching interface. One of these changes is a new feature known as Ambient Mode. In this guide, we’ll go over exactly what Ambient Mode on YouTube is and show you how to enable or disable it. Ambient Mode is basically...
Digital Trends
The Pixel 7 is Google’s iPhone, and it’s my favorite Android phone so far
I’ve been a long-time user of Apple’s iPhone — since 2008, to be exact. I got my first iPhone as a birthday present, and it was the original one that started it all. Every year since, I’ve upgraded to the latest and greatest that Apple has to offer (most recently, the iPhone 14 Pro), and I don’t regret my decision one bit.
Digital Trends
How to use the depth effect on your iOS 16 lock screen
For many years, the home and lock screens for Apple’s iPhone largely remained unchanged; that is, until iOS 14 and iOS 16. With iOS 14, users were finally able to do some home screen customization by using custom app icons through the Shortcuts app. iOS 16 spruced up the lock screen with a few personalization options, as well as adding widgets.
Digital Trends
Apple’s making a big change to the iPhone 14 Pro’s controversial always-on display
The iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display shouldn’t always have to stay on. Thankfully, the latest iOS 16.2 beta test is allowing users to hide their wallpapers and notifications from the controversial feature. According to a report from 9to5Mac, iOS 16.2 beta 3 is giving iPhone 14 Pro users...
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
techaiapp.com
Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on Android Optimised for Foldable Phones, Tablets
Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides have been optimised for tablets and foldable phones, the search giant has announced, as part of several changes to its workspace applications for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. The company previously announced it would update more than 20 Google applications to run better on tablets during Google I/O earlier this year. It has also added drag-and-drop improvements and full mouse support for these Google Workspace apps.
Gizmodo
You Can Run Mac OS on the Nintendo Wii and Turn it Into the Ultimate Gaming and Productivity Machine
With over 100 million units sold since its debut in 2006, there’s no denying the popularity of the Wii, but two Nintendo consoles later, people are still finding clever ways to expand the capabilities of the console. This hack focuses more on productivity than gaming, however, by turning the Wii into a Mac.
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
Gizmodo
Meta AI Bot Contributed to Fake Research and Nonsense Before Being Pulled Offline
Meta paused its Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot last week, only two days after it went live to the public. The bot, called Galactica, was trained “on 106 billion tokens of open-access scientific text and data. This includes papers, textbooks, scientific websites, encyclopedias, reference material, knowledge bases, and more,” the company told The Daily Beast.
Gizmodo
UK Regulators Want Apple to Open its App Store Doors to Cloud Gaming
Apple’s walled garden is a nice place to be if you want a no-fuss experience with technology. But the bushy greens and red roses don’t necessarily indicate you’re getting the most out of the device in your hand. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a governmental entity, has launched an investigation into Apple’s—and Google’s—duopoly in the mobile space. The entity will look at how Apple’s restrictions and sheer presence have hindered the growth of industries from web development to cloud gaming.
Gizmodo
How to Set Up Your Smart Home for the Holidays
I don’t know about you, but I’m both ready for holiday cheer this year and am feeling a little too worn out by *gestures broadly at everything* to spend much time setting it up myself. Much of what I’ve figured out to relieve the strain involves gadgets I already have around the house, but during my search, I discovered some fun ways to blow money on smart tech and other electronic decorations in the name of Kris Kringle. Keep reading; maybe you’ll get inspired as you set up your house for the holidays.
Android tablets finally pick up Google's promised productivity features
Google has finally released new drag and drop improvements to Slides and Drive on Android tablets, while Docs is getting full mouse support.
lululemon Black Friday is here: Shop this rare event to score leggings, hoodies and more
lululemon's Black Friday event is here—shop mark downs on leggings, hoodies, and popular athleisureware while these prices last.
Digital Trends
Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023
Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
Gizmodo
‘A Brave New World of Software Piracy:’ Lawsuit Takes Aim at Scrapping Methods Underpinning Modern Artificial Intelligence
Anyone following the tech industry knows lawsuits at this point are a dime a dozen, however, a new entry filed this month against Microsoft owned Github challenges the fundamental foundational principles underpinning some of the most important artificial intelligence advancements in the past three decades. The lawsuit, led by programmer...
Comments / 0