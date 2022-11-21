Read full article on original website
Rian Johnson on Knives Out's Future Inspirations and Keeping the Franchise Fresh
When the original Knives Out released in 2019, it received such a strong, mostly positive reaction that it wasn’t a surprise when a follow up was eventually announced. Glass Onion, which recently began its one-week theatrical run before it goes to Netflix on December 23, is the first of two Knives Out sequels that director/writer Rian Johnson has already been tapped to make for the streamer. Both films, and much of Johnson’s previous works (for better and worse), have been praised for playing around with expectations of the genre or franchise he’s in.
Chris Hemsworth Discusses What It Would Take For Him to Return as Thor
Chad Stahleski talks about the influences on John Wick 4. Get a new look at HBO’s The Last of Us. Plus, a look at what’s coming in Doom Patrol’s fourth season, and new pictures from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Spoilers, now!. Devil Inside. Bloody-Disgusting...
Tony Gilroy on Andor's Post-Credits Scene and Season Two Time Jumps
It doesn’t feel like that long ago that the idea of Diego Luna’s Rogue One character Cassian Andor getting a solo series felt strange. But over the past two months and change, Andor has proven itself to be a pretty great show. Not just “great for Star Wars,” but legitimately great in a way that could easily make you forget you’re watching a prequel about a guy who’s fated to eventually die as part of a larger effort to save the galaxy.
In Historical Fantasy, When Does History End and Fantasy Begin?
In its published format, The Hanged God trilogy is unapologetically epic fantasy, featuring Vikings, gods, giants, fire demons, and magical runes, but the story did not begin that way. At the beginning, I believed that I was setting out on an epic quest to write historical fiction, with an emphasis on the historical.
Is it Strange That Idiocracy Kinda Became a Documentary?
Actor Terry Crews talks to io9 about the cult film Idiocracy and how relevant it became. Terry Crews' new novel, Terry’s Crew, is out now.
Transformers: Earthspark Twists the Franchise In a Great Way
The new Transformers animated series, Earthspark, is doing a lot of things that might make dyed-in-the-wool fans wary at first. It’s a family show, in that its primary focus is on its robotic heroes as they sit hand-in-hand with two young kids and their parents. It’s also not about Autobot/Decepticon conflict, in so much as it is about a new generation of Earth-born Terran Transformers. But it is also this: a kind of fascinating sequel to the classic cartoon.
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier is Messing with Its Anime Catalog
Similar to what HBO Max did back in 2021, Netflix launched an ad-supported plan at the start of November. At a cheaper price, it’s the streamer’s way of bringing in more users to balance out its loss of subscribers from earlier in the year. That alone would be notable, given Netflix’s prior comments about bringing ads to its service, but the new plan’s existence also has some unintended consequences for the streamer’s anime selection.
Chucky Season 2 Gave Us the Child's Play Christmas We've Always Wanted
It was festive, it was gory, it was campy, and it left the door open in the likely event Chucky gets a season three. The Christmas-themed “Chucky Actually” wrapped up a satisfying season two for Don Mancini’s horror comedy, but if the show does return, it’ll be without several of the show’s core characters so far.
Omega Recreated the Iconic James Bond Opening on This $7,600 Watch Using Only Mechanical Parts
James Bond has been saving the world on the big screen since 1962, and to help mark the 60th anniversary of the 007 films, Omega, Bond’s preferred timekeeper since 1995, is releasing a pair of Seamaster Diver 300M watches with a subtle tribute to Bond’s Hollywood appearances on the back.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
It’s weird. While Funko Pops are ubiquitous—they’re about the closest thing to real-life Tribbles, in my opinion—the company doesn’t always make them easy to track down. While a few more Spider-Man: No Way Home Pops will be widely released next year, there’s a huge assortment of figures exclusively going to a variety of retailers. Here’s what’s coming, and where you can get ‘em.
Read a Story of Queer Love and Hope for the Future in the Apocalypse
Now for something a bit different to distract you this Thanksgiving. io9 has run short fiction before, from our collaborations with Lightspeed Magazine to excerpts from novels big and small. But here’s “Post-Nihilism,” an original tale of love and hope in a near-future world ravaged by climate disaster, from Gizmodo’s own Blake Montgomery. Enjoy! - James Whitbrook, Deputy Editor.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
So much has happened to the Star Wars franchise in the last 14 years that it can be difficult to remember that the new canon actually began with Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars cartoon. It was retroactively added into Disney’s new Star Wars stories by virtue of being a pretty good show helmed by the guy who would eventually be the driving force behind Star Wars’ live-action TV series. It can be even harder to remember that The Clone Wars kicked off with a movie—a theatrically released movie—that was absolutely terrible.
