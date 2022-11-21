2022 World Cup scores, schedule, how to watch, takeaways: Bale spoils USMNT's return; England, Netherlands win

Mexico remain winless after their first two matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, following up their 0-0 draw with Poland by losing 2-0 to Argentina on Saturday. El Tri find themselves dead last in Group C, but still with a realistic chance to advance when they face off against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. Still, there are big issues, mainly not being able to score a goal in 180 minutes of action. To advance, Mexico have to win and see the Poland vs. Argentina match go their way, but it's complicated.

8 HOURS AGO