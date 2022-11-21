ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA

By Damon Carr
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4REa_0jJ6uxgl00

A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.

LFCTR summarise today’s three World Cup matches. Gareth Southgate’s England were hoping to start with an expected victory, Holland had AFCON champions, Senegal, in their way, and Gareth Bale faces Captain America in the final match.

Saka Silences Haters

First up, it was England with a point to prove, and oh how they proved it. After being denied a clear penalty early on, England finally got their goal 35 minutes in.

It was Liverpool’s number one transfer target Jude Bellingham that gave the Three Lions the lead with a fantastic header, reminiscent of his idol Steven Gerrard’s in the 2005 Champions League final.

Southgate’s men soon made it two then three just before halftime. Bakayo Saka’s outstanding finish after Harry Maguire knocking it back to him doubled their lead and Raheem Sterling added the third after wonderful work by Harry Kane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvjnQ_0jJ6uxgl00

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

After the break, the game continued to go down the same path. Arsenal’s Saka added another for himself after tricking two Iranian defenders to then place it past the keeper with ease.

Harry Maguire then got caught sleeping and Iran got a shock goal through Mehdi Taremi, which did not go down well with Jordan Pickford.

Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish added yet more goals for England, making it 6-1. However, Iran weren’t done either, Taremi scoring his second, this time from the spot.

England’s empathic 6-2 win against the 20th ranked in the world sets a marker down for the rest of the teams. They play USA on Friday next.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Senegal Miss Sadio

Not the best of matchbut es, in the end, a bit of brilliance being the difference. Holland went into this match as favourites, however, it was the African side that started the better.

No real goal threat from either siand de, Senegal clearly missing their main man Sadio Mane. Both managers tried changing it up in the second half, hoping to get an early advantage in Group A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEgGD_0jJ6uxgl00

IMAGO / Xinhua

Six minutes from time and class prevailed. Frenkie De Jong floated in a glorious cross for another Liverpool target in Codo Gakpo, headed past the rushing Edouard Mendy.

Netherlands scored another in the dying moments, after another mistake by the Chelsea goalkeeper. A soft shot was only parried out by Mendy to the feet of Davy Klaassen.

Holland go top alongside Ecuador, with Senegal needing a result against the South American side if they are to go through.

Gareth Bale The Real Superhero

The last match of the day was one to forget for neutrals as well as the fans of both sides. USA were in the ascendancy for the majority but failed to create many chances.

The one decent chance they did create fell to Timothy Weah, son of Ballon d’Or winning George Weah. Like father like son, Weah did not disappoint, calmly slotting past the keeper after a brilliant run by Pulisic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOuGn_0jJ6uxgl00

IMAGO / PA Images

Wales started to come back in the latter stages of the match and that man once again stepped up and came up with the clutch moment.

Gareth Bale was fouled by naive Tim Ream in the box and stepped up to score the resulting penalty. It was Captain America v Gareth Bale but it was the latter that came out as the real hero.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

