Patriots Snap Counts vs. Jets: Stevenson Shines, Offensive Line Stumbles

Patriots Country breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Pats’ playing time in New England’s Week 11 victory over the New York Jets.

FOXBORO — Following their 10-3 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Having turned in an impressive performance, especially on defense, there are still plenty of areas in which the Pats will continue to seek improvement. While film analysis will be the main focus, a look at their playing time numbers may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Offensive Snaps

On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 63 against the Jets.

Quarterback Mac Jones played all 63 snaps, going 23 of 27 for 246 yards without committing a turnover . Though Sunday’s game may have been Jones’ most efficient to date, the 24-year-old failed to complete a touchdown pass, finding himself under constant duress. While some have insisted in blaming Jones for the Pats futility in Jets territory, the Alabama product was provided an average of 2.9 seconds per snap to evade pressure, largely due to a porous preference from a makeshift offensive line.

In that vein, the offensive line had an abysmal day. The unit collectively yielded six sacks on Jones, as well as eight quarterback hits and eight tackles-for-loss. Left guard Cole Strange, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Yodny Cajuste went the distance, while injuries to center David Andrews (15 snaps) and tackle Isiaiah Wynn (20 snaps) led to a sharp decline in their playing time. Reserve center James Ferentz relieved Andrews, playing 48 snaps, while Wynn was spelled by Trent Brown who saw the field for 43. In total, the Pats offensive line used seven players in Week 11.

Per usual, Jakobi Meyers led all receivers by aligning on 95 percent of the Patriots plays on offense. However, Nelson Agholor (who had been on the decline prior to the bye) was surprisingly next in line, taking 37 snaps. DeVante Parker played 25 in his return from a knee injury while rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton had his role reduced to 17 snaps.

Hunter Henry was present for 84 percent of New England’s plays, spending most of his time aligning as a run blocker. Henry caught his only target for a 20-yard gain. Jonnu Smith hauled in four catches for 40 yards on just 34 snaps. The tight end tandem’s offensive productivity came from New England’s play-action passing game, which appears to be the most effective way to utilize their strengths.

Rhamondre Stevenson remained in his role as lead back, taking 49 snaps. Stevenson carried the ball 15 times for 26 hard-earned yards against a tough Jets run-stoppage unit. However, the ex-Oklahoma Sooner also led all Patriots pass catchers with 6 receptions for 56 yards. Damien Harris also chipped in nicely, with eight carries for 65 yards on just 15 offensive snaps.

Defensive Snaps

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 50 against the Jets.

Team captain Devin McCourty, was the only Patriots’ defender to go wire-to-wire on Sunday, playing all 50 snaps. Kyle Dugger was second among all safeties, taking the field for 90 percent of the Pats defensive plays. Dugger was particularly a force when pursuing the quarterback, logging one sack and one quarterback hit on Jets’ starter Zach Wilson.

The starting cornerback duo of Jonathan Jones (44 snaps) and Jalen Mills (42) continue to provide solid coverage on the perimeter. Myles Bryant was serviceable in the slot, taking part in 60 percent of the Pats plays on defense. Rookie Jack Jones only saw 17 snaps, resulting from his losing Jets’ receiver Denzel Mims on a deep route early in the first half.

Deatrich Wise Jr. continues to lead the Patriots defensive front, consistently generating pressure on 78 percent of the Pats downs. Defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy each took 29 snaps, playing a major role in the effectiveness of New England’s run defense. Reserves Daniel Ekuale (19 snaps) and Carl Davis (6 snaps) each saw some time on the interior, as well.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley continues to lead his position, taking 46 snaps and compiling nine total tackles. and he was all over the field. Matthew Judon used his 41 defensive snaps to collect 1.5 sacks — bringing his season total to 13, and setting a personal career-high in the process. Jahlani Tavai (23 snaps) and Josh Uche (18 snaps) played notable roles both off-the-call and in coverage.

On a short-turnaround, New England will travel to the Midwest, as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. Kickoff is set for Thursday, Nov 24 at 8:20 p.m. from U.S. Bank Stadium.

