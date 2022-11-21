The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO