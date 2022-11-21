ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels in exchange for Hunter Renfroe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, according to a news release Tuesday evening. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge drops new contract demands

The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Angels Trade 3 Pitchers for Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder

Los Angeles Angels continued to add to their team Tuesday, agreeing in principle to a trade to acquire corner outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for three pitchers, both clubs announced on Twitter Tuesday night. The Brewers will receive right-handed pitchers Janson Junk, and Elvis Peguero, and minor league...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

John Lackey Among New Names on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey is one of the 14 new selections for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame Ballot this year. Among the other new selections announced Monday are Huston Street, Carlos Beltran, Jered Weaver, R.A. Dickey, Francisco Rodriguez, Matt Cain, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Named 1962 National League MVP

On November 23, 1962, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills was named the National League MVP. The five-time All-Star appeared in 165 games, hitting .299/.347/.373 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 48 RBI. Wills earned eight of 20 first-place votes and received 209 total points, beating out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Willy Adames 'had conversations' with Brewers about extension

Willy Adames is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season, but he has been vocal about wanting to keep playing with the Brewers. To that end, Adames told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy that the two sides have “had conversations” about a possible longer-term deal, and that “I let them know that obviously I want to stay” in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Hunter Renfroe cites money as reason behind being traded from Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold’s first big trade was parting ways with Hunter Renfroe. In return, the Brewers received three pitchers. This trade has caused much controversy among Brewer fans. Arnold went on the record saying that this was not a payroll dump but a baseball move. A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
brewcrewball.com

Brewers sign outfielder Blake Perkins to one-year deal

The Brewers signed free agent outfielder Blake Perkins to a one-year contract on Wednesday afternoon. Perkins was drafted at age 18 in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. Now 26, he’s spent time in the minor league systems of the Nationals, Royals, and Yankees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
batterypower.com

This Day in MLB History: November 22

1954 - The Pirates draft Roberto Clemente from the Triple A roster of the Brooklyn Dodgers. 1957 - Mickey Mantle edges out Ted Williams to win the MVP Award in the American League. Mantle hit .365 with 34 home runs. Williams led the AL with a .388 average, 38 home runs and a .731 slugging percentage. Two Chicago writers listed Williams ninth and 10th on their ballots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy