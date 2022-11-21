Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Yardbarker
Former Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury gets one final laugh as he is named to the 2023 HOF Ballot
Jacoby Ellsbury just will not go away. The former Yankee & atrocious signee is once more in the news, though this time, it’s for a good reason. Yesterday the BBWAA released their 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, and it featured numerous first-timers on the list. One of which, somehow, was Jacoby Ellsbury.
Four former Cardinals, St. Charles native on 2023 Hall of Fame ballots
Third baseman Scott Rolen, outfielder Carlos Beltrán, starting pitcher John Lackey and shortstop Jhonny Peralta are all on next year's ballot, in addition to St. Charles-raised and longtime Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle.
CBS 58
Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels in exchange for Hunter Renfroe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, according to a news release Tuesday evening. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Angels Trade 3 Pitchers for Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder
Los Angeles Angels continued to add to their team Tuesday, agreeing in principle to a trade to acquire corner outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for three pitchers, both clubs announced on Twitter Tuesday night. The Brewers will receive right-handed pitchers Janson Junk, and Elvis Peguero, and minor league...
Yardbarker
John Lackey Among New Names on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey is one of the 14 new selections for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame Ballot this year. Among the other new selections announced Monday are Huston Street, Carlos Beltran, Jered Weaver, R.A. Dickey, Francisco Rodriguez, Matt Cain, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Named 1962 National League MVP
On November 23, 1962, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills was named the National League MVP. The five-time All-Star appeared in 165 games, hitting .299/.347/.373 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 48 RBI. Wills earned eight of 20 first-place votes and received 209 total points, beating out...
Willy Adames 'had conversations' with Brewers about extension
Willy Adames is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season, but he has been vocal about wanting to keep playing with the Brewers. To that end, Adames told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy that the two sides have “had conversations” about a possible longer-term deal, and that “I let them know that obviously I want to stay” in Milwaukee.
Yardbarker
John Lackey & Francisco Rodríguez Among Five Angels To Appear On 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot For First Time, Two Returning
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot for 2023 is a loaded class, with fourteen returning players, and 15 new candidates eligible for baseball’s most prestigious group. The Los Angeles Angels are well-represented with five players debuting and two appearing in their third year on the ballot.
Yardbarker
Hunter Renfroe cites money as reason behind being traded from Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold’s first big trade was parting ways with Hunter Renfroe. In return, the Brewers received three pitchers. This trade has caused much controversy among Brewer fans. Arnold went on the record saying that this was not a payroll dump but a baseball move. A...
brewcrewball.com
Brewers sign outfielder Blake Perkins to one-year deal
The Brewers signed free agent outfielder Blake Perkins to a one-year contract on Wednesday afternoon. Perkins was drafted at age 18 in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. Now 26, he’s spent time in the minor league systems of the Nationals, Royals, and Yankees.
batterypower.com
This Day in MLB History: November 22
1954 - The Pirates draft Roberto Clemente from the Triple A roster of the Brooklyn Dodgers. 1957 - Mickey Mantle edges out Ted Williams to win the MVP Award in the American League. Mantle hit .365 with 34 home runs. Williams led the AL with a .388 average, 38 home runs and a .731 slugging percentage. Two Chicago writers listed Williams ninth and 10th on their ballots.
