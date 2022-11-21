ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Circle of Lights through the years | 2022 marks 60th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indianapolis, the Friday after Thanksgiving marks the official kickoff to the Christmas season. The towering Soldiers and Sailors Monument is beautifully lit with tens of thousands of people enjoying every moment of it. Hoosiers have been gathering in downtown Indianapolis for the occasion for a long time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel

Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Column: What a difference a year makes

This week marks a year since my wife, Beth, and I arrived from Los Angeles and landed at an Indianapolis airport with two cats in tow and a whole new world of Midwest horizons. It was 5 a.m. and we were so beat, but excitedly prepared ourselves to meet a massive moving van and a separate transporter of collector cars that we would soon be driving on Carmel streets.
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving

FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

City preparing for another well-attended downtown holiday celebration

With a newly-redesigned downtown Public Square officially complete, the City of Shelbyville hosted a grand holiday celebration one year ago. Recreating the perfect alignment of a revitalized city space and unusually warm temperatures may prove difficult for the 2022 celebration, but Mayor Tom DeBaun is ready to try. “Based upon...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten

INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero

CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
CICERO, IN
WISH-TV

Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
