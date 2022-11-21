Read full article on original website
WTHR
60th Annual Circle of Lights 2022
The Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights presented IBEW 481 welcomed in the holiday season in downtown Indianapolis.
Circle of Lights through the years | 2022 marks 60th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS — In Indianapolis, the Friday after Thanksgiving marks the official kickoff to the Christmas season. The towering Soldiers and Sailors Monument is beautifully lit with tens of thousands of people enjoying every moment of it. Hoosiers have been gathering in downtown Indianapolis for the occasion for a long time.
Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
Fox 59
Haunted for the holidays: Indy scare attraction opens for 2 nights in December
INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Tis the season to be…scared?. A popular Halloween-time attraction is putting the “HO HO HO” in horror this holiday season. Nightmare on Edgewood is returning for two nights in December for an event called “Classic Horror Villains and Santa’s Naughty Elves Wreck the Halls of Edgewood.”
Shoppers share why they braved the cold and crowds for holiday deals
While many stayed home to recover from all the turkey and stuffing they ate on Thanksgiving, others were out before sunrise for Black Friday shopping at Cabela's.
Current Publishing
Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel
Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
WTHR
Circle of Lights celebration happening Friday night
The weather is perfect for the annual Downtown Indy Inc. Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 celebration on Monument Circle.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Current Publishing
Column: What a difference a year makes
This week marks a year since my wife, Beth, and I arrived from Los Angeles and landed at an Indianapolis airport with two cats in tow and a whole new world of Midwest horizons. It was 5 a.m. and we were so beat, but excitedly prepared ourselves to meet a massive moving van and a separate transporter of collector cars that we would soon be driving on Carmel streets.
wrtv.com
463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving
FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
shelbycountypost.com
City preparing for another well-attended downtown holiday celebration
With a newly-redesigned downtown Public Square officially complete, the City of Shelbyville hosted a grand holiday celebration one year ago. Recreating the perfect alignment of a revitalized city space and unusually warm temperatures may prove difficult for the 2022 celebration, but Mayor Tom DeBaun is ready to try. “Based upon...
Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten
INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
Mozel Sanders volunteers spend Thanksgiving preparing, sharing hot meals
INDIANAPOLIS — The Mozel Sanders Foundation continued a 50-year tradition Thursday, providing free Thanksgiving meals to thousands of Hoosiers. Although some things have changed over time, the mission has not. There was stuffing, green beans, chicken and more on the menu. "No matter what's going on in the world,...
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero
CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
WISH-TV
Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
WISH-TV
Sleepy after Thanksgiving dinner? Turkey isn’t solely to blame
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s likely many people will soon hit the couch for a solid nap. Why do people get so sleepy on Thanksgiving? One thing’s for sure, it’s no coincidence. There’s science to back it up. A common misconception is...
Thousands expected at annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving dinner
The Mozel Sanders Foundation expects to feed 11,000 people on Thursday with the help of more than 700 volunteers. This is the 51st year for the event.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
WTHR
