Cleveland, OH

WTRF

Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

CLEVELAND (AP)Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady’s backups – and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday. Newsome was injured last week when he collided with a teammate two days before the Browns (3-7) lost to Buffalo. He hasn’t cleared NFL protocol and will sit out when Cleveland hosts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ohio State's Day will face doubters now

Welcome to Jim Harbaugh’s previous life, Ryan Day. This is the way things go at the top of college football’s food chain. If you can’t win the most important game on your schedule, there will be questions about whether you are the right man for the job. For the second straight season, Harbaugh’s Michigan team pummeled Day and Ohio State. Day is 45-5 at Ohio State as Urban Meyer’s replacement, but 1-2 against Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH

