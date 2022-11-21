Read full article on original website
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Bake
Easy and comforting are two necessities when it comes to weeknight dinners, and this chicken broccoli casserole encapsulates both of those words perfectly. Comfort food at its finest, this casserole makes weeknight dinner an absolute breeze. Filled with chicken, broccoli, rice and plenty of cheese, this hearty bake is basically a leveled up, heartier version of our broccoli cheddar soup you can enjoy all year round.
Cherokee Indian fried bread
Cherokee Indian fried bread/Cherokee biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. This morning, I felt like going back to my roots and making homemade Cherokee fried bread. When I was a little girl, my great-grandmother (who was Cherokee Indian) taught me how to make simple, but oh so delicious Cherokee fried bread, while she'd tell me about the hardships my ancestors went through while walking the Trail of Tears (American Indian removal that began in 1831, ended in 1850). Many American Indians suffered from hunger, disease, and brutality. The Tribes were given minimum government provisions (white flour, salt, and lard) and they had to learn how to make the most from what they were given, while rationing the provisions to survive. I was told that it was during this gut wrenching journey that my Cherokee ancestors learned how to make fried bread. It's not considered being the healthiest bread ever made, but it is a traditional survival bread recipe that dates back to the Trail of Tears.
Stuffed Scalloped Potato Roll
Special occasions call for special dinners. It was always a special night when Mom made scalloped potatoes, with the thin slices of potato swimming in a creamy sauce filled with cheese and a bit of black pepper. Now that I’m a grown up I love making this recipe when I have the time. When I saw that it’s possible to effectively make a scalloped potato “crust” I knew this recipe for stuffed scalloped potato roll was going to be utterly delicious- and I was not disappointed despite my high expectations!
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Macaroni and Cheese: Classic recipe for the perfect Thanksgiving comfort food
The turkey maybe the guest of honor for Thanksgiving, but there is no debating the fact that it really is a day given over to carbohydrate overload. There is a reason for this: Carbs are the ultimate in comfort foods. We eat them and we feel better about our situation...
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
I tried Ina Garten's 4-ingredient chipotle cheddar crackers, and they taste like homemade Cheez-Its
Ina Garten says when she's hosting, she likes to prepare one appetizer and buy the rest — and these crackers are her pick for what to make.
At this age, groceries are the perfect Christmas gift
Growing older is only looked on as a positive if you’re waiting to become a 16-year-old or when one wants to hit the 21-year-old mark. The older I get the more I become aware that crow’s feet are NOT just a part of a crow’s anatomy. My face seems to have developed a...
Dutch oven beef stew
This beef stew is a one pot dish. Meaning you'll start cooking your stewed meat first inside a Dutch oven, then once it's fully cooked, you'll add sliced carrots, sliced potatoes, and a few other ingredients into the same pot. The stew will then simmer on low heat. This beef stew is meant to be an easy weeknight or weekend meal. I use cans of root vegetables (carrots and potatoes) for this specific beef stew recipe, to create a hearty meal within less time.
Parmesan Bread Bites
If you're a fan of garlic knots, this recipe is basically the bite-sized app version, covered in gooey cheese, garlic butter, and fresh herbs. Sage and thyme are used here to add seasonal flavor, but feel free to add any herbs you prefer. The best part? They only take a little over half an hour to come together, meaning they're the perfect appetizer to bring to any party (even last-minute ones!), all holiday season long.
Ginger Chicken Buns
The side dish your dinner table was missing. Ginger is an amazing ingredient for marinades as it lends its warm, sharp flavor to meat so well. It’s also a great addition to many fillings and is found in Asian dumplings of various kinds. And, it goes perfectly with chicken inside of these ginger chicken buns! Topped with sesame seeds and browned to a deep golden color in the oven, these steaming hot buns will make a welcome addition to any table.
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
Get Jewelry Sparkling Again With a Little Help from Dawn Dish Soap
This stuff is like the ultimate cleaning silver bullet
Simple Flourless Chocolate Cake
This flourless chocolate cake is so simple and easy to make, and you will get a delicious chocolate cake without flour. Isn’t that fantastic? If you are a chocolate lover but you are gluten intolerant then this flourless chocolate cake ideal for you. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12...
Martha Stewart’s Cherry-cheese Strudel Pie Looks More Like Modern Art Than a Thanksgiving Dessert
Scrambling to figure out what dessert to bring to your family’s Thanksgiving gathering? Martha Stewart has the answer. Stewart’s cherry-cheese strudel pie is a far cry from traditional (and sometimes boring!) pumpkin or apple pie and your family may be too impressed to cut into it — it’s just that pretty!
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
Invented for a King, This Brandy Sour Is Royalty in a Glass
This recipe is adapted from BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist André Darlington. This excellent brandy sour was developed for King Farouk of Egypt when he stayed on...
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
