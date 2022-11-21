Help The Atascadero Printery Foundation Raise Funds on GivingTuesday

Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Wine Festival Committee Offers a Match for the first $1,000 raised on GivingTuesday

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce’s Lakeside Wine Festival Committee will honor the Atascadero Printery Foundation by matching up to $1,000 through its GivingTuesday campaign on Nov. 29. Interested donors may make a contribution at atascaderoprintery.org.

This international day of giving is celebrated the Tuesday following Thanksgiving each year and was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Gail Kudlac, Wine Festival Chair, said, “The 25th Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival was a huge success. We’re grateful for the wonderful wineries, breweries, cideries, commercial vendors, artists and, of course, the attendees, who make it possible to give donations to local non-profit organizations.”

Kudlac shared that festival committee selects two recipients to receive contributions. The main contribution has always gone to the Charles Paddock Zoo, which received $10,000 this year. The Printery Foundation will receive the second donation.

“We’re honored that we will be the recipient of funds raised by the Wine Festival Committee on GivingTuesday,” said Karen McNamara, President of the Printery Foundation Board. “All funds raised will go to the Red Tag campaign, which focuses on raising funds to open the Printery.”

The Atascadero Printery Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of the historic Printery building. The Foundation has reclaimed the property from abandonment and seeks to restore the building to its previous grandeur while dedicating its use to projects that would benefit the community.

Since being severely damaged during the 2003 San Simeon Earthquake, the Printery stood empty, and been subject to regular vandalism. The Atascadero Printery Foundation purchased the building in May 2017 in order to stem decline and revitalize this historic site in the heart of Atascadero.

“We’re thrilled to provide a match of up to $1,000 to support Atascadero Printery Foundation and hope it serves as an incentive for others to give on GivingTuesday,” said Kudlac.

To donate to the Giving Tuesday campaign for the Printery Foundation, please visit atascaderoprintery.org.