Rockford, IL

Where can I get a free Thanksgiving meal in Rockford?

By Jack Baudoin
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several places where residents staying in Rockford for the holiday can get a Thanksgiving meal.

Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W State St., is putting on their annual Thanksgiving banquet Wednesday. The mission is inviting people back into the “Great Room” for the first time since the pandemic started. The mission will be open at noon, and the meal is free to all.

Court Street United Methodist Church, 215 N Court St., will be hosting its 41st free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Volunteers are expecting to serve more than 1,000 people this year. It is either carry out or drive thru and will start at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving day.

