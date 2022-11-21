Read full article on original website
LEWISTON, Idaho – A traffic stop in North Lewiston ended in two arrests after police found a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle on Wednesday. According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), officers pulled over a vehicle around 3 p.m. The driver, 31-year-old Jesse Brebner of Spokane, was initially arrested for providing a false name. Officers also noted he had a warrant for his arrest from Washington due to assault and delivery of controlled substance charges.
