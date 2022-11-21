ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) at Boston College (3-8, 2-5) Location: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: RSN (YES Network Locally) - Check affiliates for your location HERE.  Stream: LIVE STREAM (out of market) Broadcast Team: ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Observations from SU’s overtime loss: Girard, Edwards go cold, Mintz’s aggressiveness

Syracuse picked up a key win in Brooklyn Monday night over Richmond, last year's Atlantic 10 champion, beating the Spiders by three in overtime to advance to the Empire Classic championship. That set the Orange up for a matchup with former Big East rival St. John's, which SU hadn't met since December 2016.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

A night after career-best performance, Joe Girard III struggles in OT loss to St. John’s

On Monday night against Richmond, Joe Girard III hit his shots — regardless of how difficult, or where he was on the court. Spinning layups, off-balance midrange attempts, 3-pointers that were catch-and-shoot, pull-ups or after curling off a screen. Even several feet behind the arc, Girard hit them. The senior finished with a career-high 31 points in an overtime win.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Opponent Preview: What to know about St. John’s

Making its seventh Empire Classic appearance on Monday night, Syracuse survived in overtime to defeat Richmond 74-71. A career-high 31 points from Joe Girard III played a huge role in SU's stellar backcourt play to will the Orange into the championship game.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Beat writers predict SU will lose Empire Classic final to St. John’s

Joe Girard erupted to a 21-point first half against Richmond at Barclays Center, but the Spiders lit up from deep in the latter period to force overtime. Head coach Jim Boeheim wasn't pleased with the defense at the wings and corner specifically, saying forwards Benny Williams and Chris Bell allowed too many free shots. But SU stopped Richmond just enough from deep to secure the win, facing St. John's in the Empire Classic final.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Anthony Queeley to Enter Transfer Portal

Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley has announced he will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Queeley compiled 53 receptions for 612 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Orange, but has not seen the field as a regular part of the offense during the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Dino Babers talks decision making, state of the program ahead of Boston College

Syracuse has now lost five straight games after its 45-35 loss at Wake Forest, jeopardizing its chances of a winning season despite winning its first six games. SU will take on 3-8 Boston College in its regular season finale Saturday night, hoping to pick up its first win since beating NC State on Oct. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Observations from Syracuse’s loss to Penn State: 4th-quarter collapse, turnovers

Syracuse entered the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday as a team that dominated against non-Power Five schools. The Orange beat the opponents they were supposed to by convincing margins. And in the first half against Penn State, it seemed like that was going to happen again.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse blows 21-point lead against Penn State

Syracuse needed to halt Penn State's momentum midway through the fourth quarter. The Bryce Jordan Center had been tame for most of the night, but now started to increase in volume.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SYR Reading Runway unveiled at Syracuse Hancock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children's library located at the airport. Christian Zabriskie, executive director for the Onondaga County Public Library, said they've been planning this for a while.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse firefighters to start working 24-hour shifts in July

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Fire Department says having its firefighters work around-the-clock shifts will result in a more well-rested unit. Fire Chief Michael Monds said the city's firefighters requested a change in their work schedule earlier this year after many discovered they preferred working 24-hour shifts installed during the peak of the coronavirus.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the face in Downtown Syracuse, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Tuesday in Downtown Syracuse, police said. The 30-year-old man was found in the 500 block of South Salina Street around 2:23 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
SYRACUSE, NY

