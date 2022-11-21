Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Joe Girard erupted to a 21-point first half against Richmond at Barclays Center, but the Spiders lit up from deep in the latter period to force overtime. Head coach Jim Boeheim wasn’t pleased with the defense at the wings and corner specifically, saying forwards Benny Williams and Chris Bell allowed too many free shots. But SU stopped Richmond just enough from deep to secure the win, facing St. John’s in the Empire Classic final.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO