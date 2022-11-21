Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College
Matchup: Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) at Boston College (3-8, 2-5) Location: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: RSN (YES Network Locally) - Check affiliates for your location HERE. Stream: LIVE STREAM (out of market) Broadcast Team: ...
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s overtime loss: Girard, Edwards go cold, Mintz’s aggressiveness
Syracuse picked up a key win in Brooklyn Monday night over Richmond, last year's Atlantic 10 champion, beating the Spiders by three in overtime to advance to the Empire Classic championship. That set the Orange up for a matchup with former Big East rival St. John's, which SU hadn't met since December 2016.
Daily Orange
A night after career-best performance, Joe Girard III struggles in OT loss to St. John’s
On Monday night against Richmond, Joe Girard III hit his shots — regardless of how difficult, or where he was on the court. Spinning layups, off-balance midrange attempts, 3-pointers that were catch-and-shoot, pull-ups or after curling off a screen. Even several feet behind the arc, Girard hit them. The senior finished with a career-high 31 points in an overtime win.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about St. John’s
Making its seventh Empire Classic appearance on Monday night, Syracuse survived in overtime to defeat Richmond 74-71. A career-high 31 points from Joe Girard III played a huge role in SU's stellar backcourt play to will the Orange into the championship game.
New York Post
St. John’s outlasts Syracuse in overtime as star transfers continue to shine
Early in the spring, St. John’s began to forget about the disappointing season that had just passed. There was reason for optimism after the Red Storm scored big on the transfer market. And those two players — Andre Curbelo, who came from Illinois and David Jones, who transferred from...
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict SU will lose Empire Classic final to St. John’s
Joe Girard erupted to a 21-point first half against Richmond at Barclays Center, but the Spiders lit up from deep in the latter period to force overtime. Head coach Jim Boeheim wasn't pleased with the defense at the wings and corner specifically, saying forwards Benny Williams and Chris Bell allowed too many free shots. But SU stopped Richmond just enough from deep to secure the win, facing St. John's in the Empire Classic final.
Anthony Queeley to Enter Transfer Portal
Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley has announced he will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Queeley compiled 53 receptions for 612 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Orange, but has not seen the field as a regular part of the offense during the ...
Daily Orange
Dino Babers talks decision making, state of the program ahead of Boston College
Syracuse has now lost five straight games after its 45-35 loss at Wake Forest, jeopardizing its chances of a winning season despite winning its first six games. SU will take on 3-8 Boston College in its regular season finale Saturday night, hoping to pick up its first win since beating NC State on Oct. 15.
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s loss to Penn State: 4th-quarter collapse, turnovers
Syracuse entered the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday as a team that dominated against non-Power Five schools. The Orange beat the opponents they were supposed to by convincing margins. And in the first half against Penn State, it seemed like that was going to happen again.
Daily Orange
Syracuse blows 21-point lead against Penn State
Syracuse needed to halt Penn State's momentum midway through the fourth quarter. The Bryce Jordan Center had been tame for most of the night, but now started to increase in volume.
Breanna Stewart returning to Cicero-North Syracuse to host basketball camp
Cicero-North Syracuse graduate Breanna Stewart is returning to her old stomping grounds to host a basketball clinic next month. The two-time WNBA champion will hold her Stewie 1 Camp on Dec. 4 at North Syracuse Junior High School. It will be the second time she has held a basketball clinic at her alma mater. The first time was back in 2018.
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. St. John’s
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm. Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
SYR Reading Runway unveiled at Syracuse Hancock
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. Christian Zabriskie, executive director for the Onondaga County Public Library, said they’ve been planning this for a while. “This is a library but you get to keep the […]
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Syracuse firefighters to start working 24-hour shifts in July
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Fire Department says having its firefighters work around-the-clock shifts will result in a more well-rested unit. Fire Chief Michael Monds said the city’s firefighters requested a change in their work schedule earlier this year after many discovered they preferred working 24-hour shifts installed during the peak of the coronavirus.
Longtime leader of Syracuse addiction treatment agency taking new job in Chicago
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The longtime CEO of Helio Health, a Syracuse addiction treatment agency, is leaving to take a new job in Chicago. The nonprofit announced Jeremy Klemanski is leaving Dec. 31. He will relocate to Chicago to become CEO of Gateway Foundation, a national nonprofit specializing in the treatment of adults with substance use and mental health disorders.
Osetek Racing Technologies Primed For 2023 Following Second International Classic Triumph At Oswego
OSWEGO – On the heels of their second victory in Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic 200, Osetek Racing Technologies is beginning work toward an even better 2023 campaign. Following three victories at Oswego, and yet another run at a speedway track championship with veteran driver Dave Shullick Jr....
How small players feed Syracuse’s big gun problem: 1,000 crime guns have come from outside NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — On April 27, 2016, Victor Vasquez Melendez walked into the Southern Oaks Gun and Pawn in Orlando, Fla., and bought a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Three weeks later, that same Jimenez Arms pistol was found, loaded, in a student’s backpack at Fowler High School, according to court records.
Man shot in the face in Downtown Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Tuesday in Downtown Syracuse, police said. The 30-year-old man was found in the 500 block of South Salina Street around 2:23 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken...
