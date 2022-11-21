Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Falls to TCU, 79-66
NICEVILLE, Fla. – The No. 25 University of Iowa men’s basketball team fell to TCU on Saturday, 79-66, in the Emerald Coast Classic title game. Iowa moves to 5-1 on the season. Juniors Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis led the Hawkeyes with 15 points on the night. Ulis’...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeye's End Season on a High Note
EAST LANSING, Mich. – University of Iowa volleyball defeated Michigan State, 3-2, Saturday afternoon in the Breslin Center to cap their 2022 season on a two-match winning streak. Seniors Edina Schmidt, Amiya Jones, and sophomore Addie VanderWeide led Iowa. Schmidt hit a career-high (.667) and had a season-high 11...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall to Huskers, 24-17
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa football team was defeated by Nebraska, 24-17, on Friday night on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium. The Huskers outgained the Hawkeyes, 329-274, and forced four Iowa turnovers. Senior Spencer Petras was 1-for-6 for nine yards before being replaced by junior...
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer explains 'pissed off' performance during Nebraska's showdown with Iowa
Trey Palmer was electric all season long for Nebraska. He wrapped up the 2022 season with one of his best performances, etching his name into the record books of the Huskers in the process. Prior to Saturday’s kickoff, Palmer had an unusual tweet. He sent out on social media that...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 9/8 Hawkeyes Advance to Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Championship
PORTLAND, Ore. – The ninth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team advanced to the Championship in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament after defeating Oregon State, 73-59, on Friday night inside the Chiles Center. Seven Hawkeyes scored, with All-American Caitlin Clark finishing just short of a triple-double after leading the team...
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska
Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Down Clemson, 74-71
NICEVILLE, Fla. – The No. 25 University of Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Clemson, 74-71, on Friday night in the second round of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Hawkeyes improved to 5-0 on the season. Iowa took a 34-27 lead into halftime and led by 14 points with...
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
cbs2iowa.com
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
KCCI.com
More than 100 farm animals found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — More than 100 farm animals were found dead on a property in Washington County in southeast Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary said they also found starving sheep, goats, and pigs on the property. They are currently accepting donations to care for the animals.
