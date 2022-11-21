Parents Welcome Twins From Embryos Frozen 30 Years Ago

Science is so cool.

Rachel and Phillip Ridgeway gave birth to twins on Halloween this year. That’s normal, right? People give birth every day.

Except the twins were born from embryos frozen 30 years ago.

https://twitter.com/DailyMail/status/1594740284147077120

According to the National Embryo Donation Center, Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway (the cutie twins) were born from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth.

In fact, if we are speaking technically and scientifically, the babies are, in fact, older than their parents.

https://twitter.com/sherrylevitan/status/1594788871052660737

The twins join their four older siblings — none of those children were conceived via IVF treatment.

For nearly three decades, they sat in storage on tiny straws kept in liquid nitrogen at nearly 200 degrees below zero, in a device that looks much like a propane tank.

The embryos were made for another couple years ago, but when they decided not to have a baby, they donated the embryos to the National Embryo Donation Center. They were immediately sent to Ridgeway’s doctor.

https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1594699690452389888

Another thing to make these twins even cooler (if that’s even possible) — they were born on Halloween.

Spooky Twins!