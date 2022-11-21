ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots

Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

DuSable Museum Center raises more than $350,000 at annual gala

In late October, The DuSable Museum of Black History and Education Center hosted its first Gala since the onset of the pandemic. The Wings of Celebration Gala attracted hundreds of guests to Chicago’s historic South Side raising more than $350,000 to support The DuSable’s education programs, including community education, youth education, summer and afterschool programs, and educational advocacy for history and arts and culture curriculum.
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Trans Day of Remembrance event honors Evanstonian Elise Malary

Dozens of community members and advocates gathered in Andersonville in Chicago Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, braving cold temperatures to honor the memory of Evanstonian Elise Malary. The event, a collaboration between local organizations that included Chicago Therapy Collective (CTC), Brave Space Alliance (BSA) and Life is Work (LW), was one...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies

The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Need is greater than ever at Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The need is greater than ever at the Ronald McDonald House – which has expanded downtown, but still has a long wait list.Ronald McDonald House facilities accommodate families so they can stay close to their hospitalized children. This fall, upticks in RSV and the flu have sent more children to hospitals at a time when there has already been a shortage of beds for families at Chicago's Ronald McDonald House facilities. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with one family who are thankful they were able to get in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.The Ronald McDonald House closest to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Deadline approaching for Chicago parents to apply for 2023 school year

CHICAGO - An important deadline is approaching for Chicago parents. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall. The district has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that's different from your assigned neighborhood school. The single online application...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Faith and community on the West Side

The Leaders Network began when Rev. Ira Acree, Rev. Marshall Hatch and Rev. Cy Fields, faith leaders from Chicago’s West Side, partnered to help with relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. The movement, which originally was focused on providing relief to those affected by natural disasters and issues like the Flint, Michigan water crisis, grew to encompass helping Chicago victims of shootings and standing up for victims of police misconduct. A focus on economic and racial social justice quickly followed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chance The Rapper hosting 'Night at the Museum' family event next month

CHICAGO (CBS) – A popular Chicago rapper and Grammy winner is giving back by using arts and education to empower kids. South Side's own Chance the Rapper announced Wednesday that a big party is coming to one of the city's favorite cultural destinations.Chance will be hosting "A Night at the Museum" on Dec. 16 at the Museum of Science and Industry.The fourth annual family-focused event will feature music, access to the exhibits, and a clothing drive for the homeless."We like to create experiences for those in need. An opportunity to get out of the house. To get some food entertainment," Chance said. "We like doing something for free for people who don't get access to stuff. It's been something close to my heart, it's good to see all those families smiling just connecting during the coldest part of the year."It's just one of the events chance's non-profit Social Works does during their Warmest Winter Initiative. The organization also helps at warming centers, free haircuts, food giveaways, and clothing drives in January. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy