wgnradio.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots
Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
fox32chicago.com
G Herbo, Dion's Chicago Dream team up to expand food access: 'Nutrition is a right, not a privilege'
CHICAGO - In rap and hip-hop music there's nothing better than when two artists put their heads together and come up with something special. G Herbo's latest collaboration tackles a big problem. It's a problem his collaborator has worked for years to address. Dion Dawson, a fellow South Side native,...
DuSable Museum Center raises more than $350,000 at annual gala
In late October, The DuSable Museum of Black History and Education Center hosted its first Gala since the onset of the pandemic. The Wings of Celebration Gala attracted hundreds of guests to Chicago’s historic South Side raising more than $350,000 to support The DuSable’s education programs, including community education, youth education, summer and afterschool programs, and educational advocacy for history and arts and culture curriculum.
New doc sheds light on people experiencing homelessness in Chicago, nationwide
A new documentary takes a closer look at homelessness in Chicago and throughout the country. “Americans with No Address” tells the stories and depicts the reality of the homeless experience. The documentary will be released in winter 2023.
Meet the people who light up Chicago's skyline with messages on the Blue Cross Blue Shield building
When you see the message in Chicago's skyline, know there are a team of folks working to add meaning to our celebrations and to a variety of issues.
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
Mansions & Millionaires: The Top Hotels and Restaurants in Chicago
There’s no shortage of accommodations in Chicago!. “Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of the Peninsula Chicago, which is in the heart of Michigan Avenue. The hotel is home to the biggest presidential suite in all of Chicago. It has four restaurants, as well as a gym,...
Surviors of Fiery South Side Crash Grateful to Celebrate Holiday With Loved Ones
A wrong-way chain-reaction crash killed two people and injured more than a dozen others on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening, and those who survived feel grateful to have been able to make it to the dinner table for Thanksgiving. “In the blink of an eye I saw my life...
evanstonroundtable.com
Trans Day of Remembrance event honors Evanstonian Elise Malary
Dozens of community members and advocates gathered in Andersonville in Chicago Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, braving cold temperatures to honor the memory of Evanstonian Elise Malary. The event, a collaboration between local organizations that included Chicago Therapy Collective (CTC), Brave Space Alliance (BSA) and Life is Work (LW), was one...
The Soul of Philanthropy Chicago Accepting Local Philanthropist Nominations
The Soul of Philanthropy, an exhibition coming to the Chicago Cultural Center in early 2023, is accepting nominations for local philanthropists to be featured in the “Rooted in Chicago” component. Nominations are accepted online through Nov. 30. The Soul of Philanthropy, hosted by Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago nonprofit says more families need help putting food on the table this Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - This has been a busy week, and a busy year, at Chicago area food banks, as many organizations see demand top even the worst days of the pandemic. On Wednesday morning, the line was long outside El Mercadito in Humboldt Park before the doors opened. In English and...
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
chicagocrusader.com
MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
Need is greater than ever at Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The need is greater than ever at the Ronald McDonald House – which has expanded downtown, but still has a long wait list.Ronald McDonald House facilities accommodate families so they can stay close to their hospitalized children. This fall, upticks in RSV and the flu have sent more children to hospitals at a time when there has already been a shortage of beds for families at Chicago's Ronald McDonald House facilities. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with one family who are thankful they were able to get in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.The Ronald McDonald House closest to...
ValueWalk
$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast. Cash Assistance Program From...
fox32chicago.com
Deadline approaching for Chicago parents to apply for 2023 school year
CHICAGO - An important deadline is approaching for Chicago parents. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall. The district has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that's different from your assigned neighborhood school. The single online application...
Black Owned Restaurants Offer Thanksgiving Day Meal Alternatives
Nothing says tradition quite like a Thanksgiving Day recipe passed down from generation to generation being executed to perfection by the family’s executive chef each year. Yet, for some, spending hours preparing a cornucopia of dishes for a larger-than-life gathering could be passé. or not reflective of their current...
oakpark.com
Faith and community on the West Side
The Leaders Network began when Rev. Ira Acree, Rev. Marshall Hatch and Rev. Cy Fields, faith leaders from Chicago’s West Side, partnered to help with relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. The movement, which originally was focused on providing relief to those affected by natural disasters and issues like the Flint, Michigan water crisis, grew to encompass helping Chicago victims of shootings and standing up for victims of police misconduct. A focus on economic and racial social justice quickly followed.
Chance The Rapper hosting 'Night at the Museum' family event next month
CHICAGO (CBS) – A popular Chicago rapper and Grammy winner is giving back by using arts and education to empower kids. South Side's own Chance the Rapper announced Wednesday that a big party is coming to one of the city's favorite cultural destinations.Chance will be hosting "A Night at the Museum" on Dec. 16 at the Museum of Science and Industry.The fourth annual family-focused event will feature music, access to the exhibits, and a clothing drive for the homeless."We like to create experiences for those in need. An opportunity to get out of the house. To get some food entertainment," Chance said. "We like doing something for free for people who don't get access to stuff. It's been something close to my heart, it's good to see all those families smiling just connecting during the coldest part of the year."It's just one of the events chance's non-profit Social Works does during their Warmest Winter Initiative. The organization also helps at warming centers, free haircuts, food giveaways, and clothing drives in January.
