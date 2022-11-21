ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

The Best of Coachella Valley; Virus Counts Continue to Skyrocket–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Nov. 21, 2022

By Jimmy Boegle
 2 days ago
Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?

Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California election results near final form

Note: The newsletter will pause until Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the holiday weekend. Happy Thanksgiving! And then there was one. Just one California race for a U.S. House of Representatives seat remained too close to call as of Tuesday, two weeks after the Nov. 8 election: With about 335,000 unprocessed ballots left to count, Republican […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coachella Valley Independent Supporters Corner: The Best of Coachella Valley 2022-2023

Is a recession coming? Or, heck, are we already in one?. This is something I, along with a whole lot of other small-business owners, have been thinking about lately. Recessions can be particularly hard on newspapers, because advertising budgets are often one of the first things to get cut when belt-tightening time comes. (They shouldn’t be; if there’s one time for a business to advertise, it’s when people are spending less money, because advertising can help a business get a larger piece of the smaller pie. But I get it; it’s a lot easier to cut an ad buy than it is to, say, cut an employee’s hours.)
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
Best of Coachella Valley 2022-2023: Staff Picks

Mexican restaurants are on seemingly every other corner in much of the Coachella Valley. Most of these places offer similar fare—tacos, burritos, enchiladas, etc. You’ll find all of those items at Delicias Mexican Cuisine, too—but you’ll also find so much more at this Desert Hot Springs spot.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Still one too close in election counts

As of Saturday evening, Nov. 19, in Riverside County about 15,000 ballots from Election Day Nov. 8 remain to be counted. About 10,000 of these ballots are provisional. Based on total ballots already counted and the uncounted ballots, total turnout in Riverside County appears to have been about 44.9%. Turnout for each race could be different because some voters may leave that choice blank or more voters in that district cast a ballot.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
10 Magical Holiday Light Displays in Southern California

We've all been awaiting the holidays with great anticipation, and what better way to begin this holiday season than to enjoy some festive holiday light displays? Take a look at the most anticipated holiday light displays in Southern California. 'Lightscape' at The Arboretum. Lightscape will be transforming the Arboretum into...
Ninth Circuit Rules CA Election Integrity Project has Standing to Challenge Constitutionality of California’s Election Laws

“Over the last decade California has passed laws, orders and regulations that have led to massive irregularities,” the Election Integrity Project California said in a statement Monday announcing a huge legal win. The Ninth Circuit has ruled that Election Integrity Project®California (EIPCa) and recent and future congressional candidates have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kalaveras comes to Moreno Valley

Kalaveras, the fast-casual Latin-American and Mexican food restaurant chain, has opened a location in Moreno Valley. Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and city council members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16. “I am honored to welcome Kalaveras, another family-owned local business, to Moreno Valley,” Gutierrez said. “Kalaveras’ will fit right in with...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the fourth year in a row, the start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will be delayed to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines, it was announced Monday. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Election Results 2022…Nov 21st Update…Still Counting Ballots; Nine Votes Separate Christy Holstege And Greg Wallis

Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. 588-thousand ballots have been counted so far in Riverside County. Approximately 5,000 Vote-by-Mail and 10,000 Provisional ballots must still be processed. State of California results:. Governor Gavin Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LGBTQ Businesses in Arenas District react to increased security measures in light of deadly Colorado Springs shooting

News Channel 3 is following the latest developments in the Colorado Springs shooting that occurred at a gay nightclub Saturday night. Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs In the Arenas District, an increased police presence continues Monday night in direct response to The post LGBTQ Businesses in Arenas District react to increased security measures in light of deadly Colorado Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Inclusive to All: The Living Desert, Winner of Three BOCV Categories, Takes Steps to Assure Visitors With Disabilities Are Comfortable and Safe

If you’re looking for a sure bet, you can place a wager each year on The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens winning several categories in our annual Best of Coachella Valley readers’ poll—and such was the case this year, with the Palm Desert wildlife and botanical refuge earning top honors in three categories.
PALM DESERT, CA

