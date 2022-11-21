The Best of Coachella Valley; Virus Counts Continue to Skyrocket–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Nov. 21, 2022

Is a recession coming? Or, heck, are we already in one?. This is something I, along with a whole lot of other small-business owners, have been thinking about lately. Recessions can be particularly hard on newspapers, because advertising budgets are often one of the first things to get cut when belt-tightening time comes. (They shouldn’t be; if there’s one time for a business to advertise, it’s when people are spending less money, because advertising can help a business get a larger piece of the smaller pie. But I get it; it’s a lot easier to cut an ad buy than it is to, say, cut an employee’s hours.)

